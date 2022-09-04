Report: Jaguars Sign Former Bears DL Mario Edwards Jr.

The Jacksonville Jaguars entered Sunday with one spot remaining on their 53-man roster, but it looks like the team has found their final member in a veteran defensive lineman.

According to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars are signing former Raiders second-round pick and Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. Edwards was released by the bears on Aug. 30 and now finds a new role with the Jaguars shortly after.

The Jaguars needed to make a move along the defensive line after releasing Adam Gotsis on Thursday. With Edwards in tow, they now have six defensive linemen on the roster between him, DaVon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harris, Foley Fatukasi, Dawuane Smoot, and Arden Key.

“When you look around this league and what offenses are doing, they are playing a lot of 11 personnel. Some of the 12 personnel – that second guy is built more like a receiver," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said about the team's defensive line d depth last Thursday.

"Teams are even in big nickel or nickel defense a lot. There are not a ton of reps or snaps during a game for big guys like that. I like the versatility that we have on the defensive front with Foley [Fatukasi] and Roy [Robertson-Harris]. There are a lot of combinations that can take the place if DaVon has to come out. I am happy where we are, I love that group and I’m excited for them to play.”

Edwards was the No. 35 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, appearing in 30 games and starting 24, recording 5.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss. He also spent 15 games with the Giants and 14 games with the Saints, recording five sacks and five tackles for loss before signing with the Bears.

Edwards appeared in 27 games with the Bears the last two seasons, serving as a rotational defensive lineman along their 3-4 front. He recorded six sacks and seven tackles for loss, with four of the sacks and six of the tackles for loss coming in 2020.

To make room for another player on the roster, the Jaguars waived linebacker Ty Summers on Saturday.