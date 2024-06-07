Report: Jaguars UDFA WR David White Jr. Lands on Reserve/Injured List
Injured rookie wide receiver David White Jr. will remain with the Jaguars throughout his recovery.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, White cleared waivers after being waived earlier this week. He will now revert to the Jaguars' reserve/injured list for his rookie season.
"Yeah, noncontact obviously. Unfortunate, just running a route," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.
"He was having a really good off-season, and just wish him well now during the recovery. We'll get him back and hopefully everything for him is positive. But, just happened last week."
"Torn ACL unfortunate reality. Headspace is great and I'm very positive and strong on my outlook on the future. No need to sympathize just had to give an update," White said in an Instagram stor last weekend.
"There will be highs there will be lows surely- At times you can do all you can and give it your all each day and take care of yourself and things can still take place. Nature of the game, taking it a day at a time people. Dream on."
White is the second Jaguars undrafted rookie wide receiver to see his season cut too soon. The Jaguars waived/injured wide receiver Wayne Ruby in May after an injury at rookie minicamp, Ruby cleared waivers and reverted to the Jaguars' reserve/injured list, where he will remain for the rest of his rookie season.
"Yeah, I think so. Talk to Trent [Trent Baalke] about that and definitely be a candidate for that," Pederson said this week when asked if White could be added to the reserve/injured list as well if he clears waivers.
The Jaguars have had significant movement at the wide receiver position this season, seeing three receivers leave the team in Calvin Ridley, Jamal Agnew and Zay Jones. The Jaguars signed Gabe Davis and Devin Duvernay in free agency and drafted Brian Thomas Jr. at No. 23 overall in April, but they also added several undrafted free agents in White, Ruby, and UTSA wide receiver Joshua Cephus.