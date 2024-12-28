REPORT: Jaguars' Unsung Hero in Most Recent Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars have many players who are not household names but are still productive in the National Football League. The Jaguars have always been one of the more overlooked teams in the NFL, and lately, they have been losing more than winning.
The Jaguars have been a bad football team this season. However, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, who had lost 10
NFL expert Bucky Brooks analyzed the Jaguars' loss to the Raiders and credited defensive lineman Maason Smith with a productive outing against the Jaguars this past Sunday.
"Defensive tackle Maason Smith deserves a game ball for his efforts against the Raiders, with three tackles, a sack, and a pair of tackles for loss on his stat line. The 6-foot-5, 306-pounder displayed the strength, power, and explosiveness that prompted the Jaguars to take him with the No. 48 overall selection. As a disruptive presence at the point of attack, Smith flashed the immense talent and potential that could make him a future star on the interior.
Smith's three-tackle, one sack, and one pass-defended performance were the best of his professional career. He humbly accepted recognition before crediting some of his veteran teammates.
“Really just Arik [DE Arik Armstead] and Josh [DE Josh Hines-Allen], really, Ham [DT DaVon Hamilton], they all really just kind of took me under their wing," Smith said. "Really, I see Arik’s here all the time early. I see Josh here all the time early, and they've been doing it at a high level for a long time, so just seeing that, obviously, it makes sense for me, to try to make some process of mine. So, that's all it was, just being able to pick and choose what things that they do that I like and kind of just making my own plan.”
The Jaguars' record says they are 3-12, but they have played relatively solid football over the past season. They have a long way to go to become a team that plays well on a more consistent basis, but it will take a solid draft haul to make that happen.
