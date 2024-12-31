REPORT: Jaguars Veteran Still Having a Productive Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a challenging season from the very start. Jacksonville started the season 0-4, which included multiple games the Jaguars could have and arguably should have won.
However, those games were lost primarily because of the Jaguars' miscues. During the first half of the season, the Jaguars beat the Jaguars as much as opposing teams beat the Jaguars.
The Jaguars have had many more downs than ups this season but have persevered over the second half. Nick Shook of NFL.com noted one of the primary positives from the Jaguars' most recent performance against the Tennessee Titans.
"Jacksonville has had an incredibly tough year," Shook said. "They've lost games in nearly every fashion: close defeats, blowouts, and ones they wish they'd had back. With two weeks left in the season and rain drenching the city, they had little to play for Sunday. And yet, they gave their full effort, grinding out a one-possession win by simply being better on the margins than their opponent.
“They completed a season sweep of another lowly AFC South rival with the victory while Mac Jones earned a small feather for his cap with a 15-of-22, 174-yard, two-touchdown day. Much of it was unspectacular, but it was enough to come away victorious, setting up for a rare Victory Monday for a club that has fallen well short of expectations this season.
Specifically, Shook credited veteran Jaguars defender Josh-Hines Allen with a productive game on Sunday. His performance and energy helped guide the Jaguars' defense to one of its best games this season.
“Even an entrenched star on the team, Josh Hines-Allen, drummed up a few splash plays in succession, firing up his teammates and the fans who braved the rain," Shook said. "Yes, a win like this hurts their draft position, but these players aren't working Sunday for the franchise's future; they're playing for their employment. That effort produced the result every team chases with each week: victory, which has been rather fleeting in 2024."
The Jaguars only have one game remaining in their season. As they head into a critical offseason, they hope to end on a high note.
