Report: Laviska Shenault Injures Shoulder vs. Broncos

The second-year receiver reportedly injured his shoulder during the Jaguars' 23-13 loss

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost their second consecutive game to kick off the 2021 season, dropping their contest with the Denver Broncos 23-13 in Jacksonville's home opener.

But the Jags might have lost more than just the game.

Second-year wide receiver Laviska Shenault sustained a shoulder injury on Sunday, and he is scheduled to have an MRI tomorrow, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Shenault did not perform up to standards during Sunday's loss. He was targeted seven times by rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but only managed to come up with two grabs for -3 yards.

He's the second-most targeted receiver through two games behind veteran Marvin Jones Jr. and he is used in several different ways in head coach Urban Meyer's offense.

Following a strong first drive that ended in a Jones touchdown, the Jaguars failed to score again on offense, with their lone touchdown coming from Jamal Agnew's incredible 102-yard kickoff return.

"I think we had a couple dropped passes on some key situations that would have kept the chains moving," Meyer said. "Also we'd like to have a little more balance."

Balance is going to be a little bit more difficult to find should Shenault miss an extended period of time. If this shoulder injury does keep him sidelined, expect Jones and D.J. Chark to consume a chunk of Shenault's targets, while other backup receivers like Tyron Johnson and former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell could be asked to step up.

Jaguar Report will continue to update this developing story.