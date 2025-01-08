REPORT: Legitimate Head Coaching Options for the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are at a crossroads this offseason. They must address numerous deficiencies, starting with their head coaching position.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News recently ranked the best available head coaching options for the Jaguars this offseason. There were the expected candidates and a few surprise ones as well.
Iyer believes Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is the best option available, as veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence undoubtedly needs an offensive-minded coach who is up to speed on today's NFL.
"Johnson should be the favorite because [Jaguars owner Shad] Khan should be willing to pay what he wants," Iyer said. "The appeal of helping Lawrence play up to his elite talent is also intriguing. Johnson could maximize many of the talented young skill pieces around the QB, just as he has done with the Lions."
Iyer ranked Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator as the second-best option for the Jaguars head coaching position. After a successful stint with the Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, Coen could have similar results with Lawrence.
"Coen has become a hotter candidate past midseason with his impressive one-season work with Baker Mayfield replacing Dave Canales in Tampa Bay," Iyer said. "The former Sean McVay assistant with the Rams can have a great influence on Lawrence's downfield passing."
Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores was Iyer's third-best head coaching option for the Jaguars after his productivity in Minnesota.
"Flores can redeem himself with a second head-coaching shot in Florida after that mishandled mess in Miami," Iyer said. "Flores would immediately help the defense deliver with big plays to complement what would be a pass-happier offense with him likely tapping into more of the Rams' extension to scheme that side of the ball, à la Kevin O'Connell."
Lions' defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn also made Iyer's list, after guiding the Lions' defense to one of its most productive seasons in franchise history.
"Glenn helped make 2022 No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson an absolutely dominant defensive force and can have the same effect to transform that draft's No. 1 overall pick, Travon Walker, into a transcendent player," Iyer said. "The former star defensive back would also do plenty to help shore up the secondary behind an improved pass rush."
