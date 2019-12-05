Jaguar
Maven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Report: Linebacker Myles Jack Being Placed on Injured Reserve

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense has had a rough year in 2019, and it appears the hits are going to keep coming. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Thursday morning that Myles Jack, Jacksonville's starting middle linebacker, would be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. 

Jack has not practiced as a full participant since Week 13 began, and he missed several snaps in a Week 12 loss to the Tennessee Titans after getting injured. Jack missed the first game of his career in Week 13, sitting out vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Third-year linebacker Donald Payne took his spot at middle linebacker and wore the green dot for the defense, thus serving as its primary communicator. 

Before this knee injury, Jack had been an iron man of sorts for the Jaguars since being selected with their second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, playing in each of the first 59 games of his career. 

Jack started his career with Jacksonville as a strongside linebacker before becoming the team's inside linebacker in nickel situations in 2017 and then finally the full-time inside linebacker in 2018. He has started 27 games at inside linebacker since the 2018 season began. 

Before the first week of the 2019 season, Jacksonville inked Jack to a contract extension, making him one of the highest-paid inside linebackers in the NFL. The four-year contract was worth $57 million with $33 million in guaranteed money. 

Since signing the contract, Jack, a defensive captain, has had an up and down season. He was ejected in the first half of the team's Week 1 loss vs. the Kansas City Chiefs for fighting and has since turned in several inconsistent performances, contributing to Jacksonville's defense becoming one of the worst vs. the run in the NFL. 

Jack totaled 66 tackles and three tackles for loss in 2019, along with an interception, four pass deflections and 0.5 sacks. 

Jack joins Jacksonville's top reserve linebacker Najee Goode on injured reserve, resulting in a depleted linebacker group for the Jaguars. Payne and rookie linebacker Quincy Williams are the expected starters moving forward.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars and Gardner Minshew Prepared For Round 2 of Minshew Mania

John Shipley
2 0

The second phase of Minshew Mania will start this Sunday as the Los Angeles Chargers come into town.

Jaguars Looking Ahead To Challenge of Seasoned Veteran Phillip Rivers

John Shipley
2 0

Jacksonville knows that they won't do anything that can fool 16th-year veteran Phillip Rivers; they just have to slow him down.

How Different Are the 2019 Jaguars From the 2018 Version?

TrevanPixley
0

Where have the Jaguars taken a step, and where have they regressed?

Report: Doug Marrone 'Likely' Gone as Jaguars Coach After Season

John Shipley
2 0

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo dropped some Jaguars' nuggets on Tuesday.

Jaguars vs. Chargers Will Include Another Return of Gus Bradley

John Shipley
0

The former Jaguars head coach has faced his former team one other time before, losing to them 20-17 as the Chargers' DC in 2017.

Inconsistent Jaguars Offensive Line Needs to ‘Control the Line of Scrimmage’ Over Final Weeks

John Shipley
0

What has been an up and down unit this season needs to find a rhythm over final few weeks.

NFL Power Rankings Week 14 - Jaguars Continue to Slip

John Shipley
0

How far have the Jaguars dropped in this weeks power rankings?

Jaguars vs. Buccaneers: Week 13 Game Day Live Thread

John Shipley
18 0

All of your live updates and analysis from today's Jaguars vs. Buccaneers game from TIAA Bank Field.

Does Nick Foles Have a Future in Jacksonville?

John Shipley
2 0

The veteran quarterback has had a precarious career, and it took yet another turn on Monday as Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone announced he would be the backup quarterback.

A.J. Bouye and Jaguars Teammates Take Boys & Girls Club Children Holiday Shopping

John Shipley
0

A.J. Bouye and several Jaguars teammates helped make this holiday season a special one for 50 local children on Tuesday.