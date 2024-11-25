REPORT: Ludicrous Scenario Hints at Jaguars Trading $275M Superstar
The Jacksonville Jaguars are headed for a rebuild. While some teams debate whether they are rebuilding or simply need to add pieces, most would agree the Jaguars need to destroy the roster as much as possible and rebuild it from the ground up.
Still, even most who believe the Jaguars should go with a full rebuild likely believe that rebuilding means rebuilding around veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, that may not be what the Jaguars have in mind.
In fact, the Jaguars' front office could have something much more explosive in mind. Diana Russini of The Athletic recently reported that veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers would likely play somewhere else next season after wearing out his welcome in New York.
That has led to speculation of where Rodgers will play next season. When a player of Rodgers' magnitude becomes available, their names get thrown into every possible situation for them to go to likely.
That has been the case with Aaron Rodgers relatively quickly after it was announced that he and the Jets were parting ways. Many other teams were listed as a possible destination for Lawrence, but Jacksonville may be ideal for him.
"Replacing Rodgers won’t be easy,” Russini said. “The free-agent QB market is lacking, with Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson among the top names — though Wilson is expected to stay with the [Pittsburgh] Steelers, and the [Minnesota] Vikings could decide to keep Darnold if he’s willing to be a backup. Justin Fields, Derek Carr (whom the Jets pursued before Rodgers), and Daniel Jones are also potential targets, but none of them stand out as an ideal fit. The Jets could explore trading for Trevor Lawrence or drafting a quarterback, though the 2025 draft class appears weak. "
The Jaguars will make many difficult decisions this offseason that will impact their players for 10-20 years. Hopefully, they will consider what is best for them and suitable for the players, especially if it's Lawrence.
Jacksonville should consider a complete rebuild, as its roster is deeply flawed on both sides. However, it must be cautious about trading irreplaceable players, including Lawrence.
The Jaguars have to find a way to at leats stay competitive on Sunday.
