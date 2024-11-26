REPORT: Mock Draft Lays Out Home-Run Scenario For Jaguars
Through 12 weeks of the 2024 NFL season, no team has been as down on their luck as the Jacksonville Jaguars. Luckily for the Jaguars, that is what the NFL Draft is for.
With the Jaguars the current owners of the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft thanks to their 2-9 record, the Jaguars appear to be all systems go for the draft's top player in University of Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.
While the Jaguars are far more than one talented player away from getting back to the days of winning, Hunter is a top talent who could become one of the pillars of the franchise. Not many teams get a chance to pick a player like Hunter, and the Jaguars currently look like one of the few who might have a crack at him.
In the latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus, that is exactly where the Jaguars see their fortune landing.
"The silver lining to a tough season for Jacksonville could be landing arguably the most unique draft prospect in over a decade," PFF said. "Travis Hunter has been phenomenal on both sides of the ball, earning an 87.3 PFF receiving grade while averaging 2.47 yards per route run. He has posted an 89.6 PFF coverage grade on defense, recording a combined eight pass breakups and interceptions."
The biggest questions currently surrounding the idea of the Jaguars taking Hunter at No. 1 are clear. For starters, both cornerbacks and wide receivers have a very, very limited history of being the drafts top pick. Cornerbacks have gone in the top-three at times in recent years, however.
Secondly, there is the question of what position Hunter will focus on in the NFL. He is widely expected to be a cornerback at the next level, but he doesn't appear to have any plans of not taking at least some snaps on both sides of the ball.
"I like when people tell me I can't do it," Hunter said last week.
"It's never been done ... I understand that it will be a high risk, [teams] don't want their top pick to go down too early and I know they're going to want me to be in a couple packages. But I believe I can do it. Nobody has stopped me from doing it thus far."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.