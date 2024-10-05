REPORT: Mocks Know What Jaguars Need, But the Question Is 'Who'
The Jacksonville Jaguars' biggest problem is the offensive line. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has had very little time to throw this season and it seems like he has defenders in his face on every play. The run game has struggled to get going, too.
Recent mock drafts from three CBS Sports writers -- Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, and Josh Edwards, all come to the consensus that an offensive tackle is what the Jaguars need most during the 2025 NFL Draft (still a long way off in April).
The only question is who.
Wilson projects the Jaguars to select Arizona's Jonah Savaiinaea. For Wilson, Savaiinaea is reminiscent of another big-time offensive tackle prospect, one who was taken in the 2024 draft.
"Savaiinaea is a mauler in THE run game who can play in both gap and zone schemes," Wilson wrote. "He consistently sustains blocks and moves well in space. He'll need to hone his technique in pass pro but he plays with heavy hands, strength and athleticism. He reminds me a lot of Taliese Fuaga, the Saints 2024 first-rounder."
Trapasso projected LSU's Emery Jones Jr. to the Jaguars, writing, "The Jaguars add more offensive tackle talent to protect Trevor Lawrence with the LSU blocker." Edwards projected the Jaguars to take Jones' teammate, Will Campbell.
"Jacksonville is a team missing its identity right now," Edwards said. "The Jaguars are headed down a path of big changes if the ship's course is not corrected by the end of the season. One area in which they could start fresh is left tackle as Cam Robinson is in the final year of his contract."
Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network believed Campbell was good enough to be the first offensive tackle selected in class that was deep.
"Campbell has the athletic and technical tools to stay at tackle even with his middling length, and he has the traits and angle IQ to fit a vast variety of run schemes as a starter, Cummings wrote. "But to rise into the early-to-mid Round 1 range, Campbell will have to continue to refine his set positioning, base load on anchors, and cut down on lapses in hand timing."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.