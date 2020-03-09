JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Report: NFL Is Evaluating the Franchise and Transition Tag Deadline — How Could This Impact the Jaguars?

John Shipley

As players wait to vote on the proposed collective bargaining agreement between the NFL's owners and the NFL Players Association, the league will evaluate the franchise and transition tag deadline according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

With the Jacksonville Jaguars set to be one of the several teams poised to use the franchise or transition tag this offseason, any change in the tag's deadline is worth paying attention to. It was reported last week by Adam Schefter of ESPN that the Jaguars would franchise tag defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, but continued labor talks could put this off for a few more days.

A few weeks ago, the NFLPA and NFL Management Council decided to delay the start of the franchise tag period from Tuesday, Feb. 25, to Thursday, Feb. 27. This pushed back the deadline of the period to Mar. 12 instead of Mar. 10. 

Now with the deadline for players to vote on the presently proposed CBA being extended by two days, there appears to be a chance the deadline to place a franchise or transition tag on players such as Ngakoue could shift yet again. 

"By a vote of our Board of Player representatives, we have extended the voting deadline on the proposed new collective bargaining agreement to Saturday, March 14th at 11:59 p.m. EDT," the NFLPA said in a statement. "Every vote matters, and we encourage all players to review the materials sent via email in order to make an informed decision."

How could this news impact the Jaguars? First and foremost, the Jaguars are likely tracking the CBA negotiations closely because they, and every other team, need to know what the CBA entails for when they sign players. This same logic applies to the franchise tag. 

With the Jaguars poised to place the franchise tag on Ngakoue, who is an impending free agent and has announced he doesn't want to sign a long-term deal in Jacksonville, then any changed deadline will have to factor into their plans and actions before free agency begins on Mar. 18. 

A changed deadline to tag players could mean the Jaguars could put off tagging Ngakoue for a few days, instead opting to continue to look at their other options with the 24-year old pass-rusher. The tag for a defensive end carries a $19.3 mi

The Jaguars aren't expected to use each tag like the Tennessee Titans or Dallas Cowboys are, but a change to the deadline would still impact them because it would change their offseason schedule ahead of the free agency opening period, and the tampering period that begins on Mar. 16. 

The most logical conclusion to Ngakoue's saga with the Jaguars is for him to be traded at a period after the team places the franchise tag on him. This would compare to past tag and trade situations in the NFL, including deals that saw Frank Clark, Dee Ford, and Jadeveon Clowney traded after being tagged in 2019.

For the Jaguars to finalize any trade involving Ngakoue, he would at first have to be tagged since he is set to not be under any contract when the new league year begins. Because of this, a change in the franchise tag deadline could potentially impact the timeline of an Ngakoue trade. 

While any change in deadline would unlikely change the Jaguars' decision to franchise tag Ngakoue, it would still impact a timeline that continues to change due to the ongoing CBA negotiations and the lengthy voting process. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars, Colts, and Texans All Donate to Support Tennessee Communities Affected by Tornados

After tornadoes and severe storms devasted parts of Tennessee last week, the rest of the AFC South has stepped in to donate to affected communities.

John Shipley

5 Players the Jaguars Will Need to Take a Step Forward in 2020

Which players need to elevate their games next season to give the Jaguars a chance to have a winning season?

John Shipley

This week's player vote on the collective bargaining agreement now has an extended deadline. Instead of votes being due at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, the deadline is now 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

John Shipley

How Did Josh Allen Stack Up to the Rookie Years of Past Jaguars’ Defensive Ends?

After a year in which Josh Allen set a Jaguars' rookie record for sacks, we take a look at the past defensive ends drafted in the team's 25-year history to gauge his early success.

John Shipley

2020 NFL Draft: Should the Jaguars Make Louisville Left Tackle Mekhi Becton Their Newest Edge Protector?

Could the massive Mekhi Becton be the Jaguars' answer at left tackle with the No. 9 overall pick?

John Shipley

by

WaStJagsFan

Should the Jaguars Pursue Tight End Austin Hooper When Free Agency Begins?

With the Jaguars' massive need at tight end, should they attempt to land this year's big fish at the position?

John Shipley

by

WaStJagsFan

5 Cornerbacks the Jaguars Could Target in the Draft’s First Round to Replace A.J. Bouye

Which cornerbacks could the Jaguars reasonably end up with in the first round as they seek replacements in the secondary? A handful make sense.

John Shipley

JaguarReport Offseason Mailbag: What Are the Priorities in Free Agency and the Draft?

Where will the Jaguars' focus be this offseason? What would be the proper compensation for Yannick Ngakoue? We answer these questions and more.

John Shipley

Calais Campbell Gives His Own Explanation for How the Jaguars’ 2017 Season Ended

With legions of football observers remarking the fall of the 2017 Jaguars, defensive lineman Calais Campbell tweeted his own explanation for why the team didn't advance to the Super Bowl.

John Shipley

Mock Draft Roundup: NFL.com Upgrades the Jaguars’ Speed on Offense and Defense in Three-Round Projection

In NFL.com's latest three-round mock draft, the Jaguars select two of the fastest players in the entire draft class.

John Shipley

by

Litebrite2