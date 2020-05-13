Report: NFL Virtual Offseasons To Extend Through End of May

The strangest NFL offseason in recent memory isn't going to end anytime soon, as adjustments are continuing to have to be made as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the league has informed the 32 teams that the virtual offseason will extend through the end of the month after originally being scheduled to go through this Friday.

"The Virtual Period for offseason workout programs has been extended through and including May 29," the NFL wrote in a memo, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"If a club's offseason workout program does not currently include virtual workouts, nothing prohibits the Club from adding virtual workouts to its program at a later date provided player are given adequate notice to prepare for participation in the workouts.

"All offseason workout programs must conclude by June 26. In the event Club facilities reopen at some point in June, under protocols established by the League in consultation with our medical advisors, the remaining on-field portion of the program will be determined in consultation with the Joint Committee and will be promulgated to Clubs at the earliest possible date."

The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off their own virtual rookie mini-camp last Friday, meeting with each of their draft picks and undrafted rookie signings via video conference meetings. Head coach Doug Marrone noted it is hard to evaluate his players without them being on the field, but they can still make good impressions on the coaching staff and their teammates by being prepared, soaking in the information, and communicating.

“I talked to them about first impressions and how important they are," Marrone told local media last Friday. "It’s a little bit furry, we’re in this new system here of virtual meetings and you know how are you going to be able to make impressions during this time of year, good and bad. Good, that’s great. If it’s bad, those things are obviously gonna go against you.”

“We try to tell the rookies 'look go ahead and listen, take a lot of notes then when the veteran players are excused, then comes those sessions maybe that you’re discussing the one-on-ones, the two-on-ones.’ And I think that helps in a lot of ways. I think it keeps the meetings going. You can continue to challenge your veteran players on what you want to get out of them and at the same time, it’s an appreciation that people have in a room where it’s not all these questions going on and you’re sitting there trying to learn and time goes by and next thing you know you’re behind on all those installations. So that’s kinda the way we’ve always done it and I think it’s something that’s been beneficial for the young guys being ready.”

The Jaguars' obviously have a big offseason on their plate for a number of reasons. Considering the addition of 12 draft picks, a wide-ranging pool of undrafted free agents, a new offensive scheme under offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, a new full-time starting quarterback in Gardner Minshew II, and a must-win season for Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell.

While all 32 teams would clearly prefer to be able to be on the field instead of virtually integrating their new players and schemes, Marrone said following April's draft that it would be a challenge for rookies and veterans alike, but he was confident in those in Jacksonville's locker room/

"I believe that because of the players that we have drafted and their character, they are going to do everything that they can to see that they come in in shape," Marrone said following the draft's final round.

"I think our team knows that. It doesn’t just affect these players. I think it affects everyone. We’ve got to do a good job there. We’ve go to get them when they come in and see what happens as we go, but I’m excited because of the way these guys have trained, the way they are right now, all the things that we’ve heard. They’re going to do it."