REPORT: Outlook for the Jaguars Against League's Best Team
The Jacksonville Jaguars have continued to lose as the season goes downhill. They have lost three games in a row and four of their last five.
While the Jaguars have been more competitive recently, they are still among the worst teams in the National Football League. No matter how well they play, the Jaguars’ roster is not equipped to win regularly in today’s NFL.
Already sitting at 2-7 on the season, the Jaguars are playing for pride more than anything else. Pride will certainly be on the line as the Lions are favored to win by double digits against a team that has lost six games by seven points or less.
Lorenzo Reyes of USA TODAY predicts the Lions will win 27-10. Reyes notes the fact that Lions will be focused on playing better than they did last week after a narrow victory.
"Yes, this line is massive," Reyes said. "But Detroit is playing complete football, winning games even when its starting quarterback throws five picks. I expect Jared Goff to be much better and I expect the Lions to clean a lot of things up."
Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY also believes the Lions will win by double digits. He predicts a double-digit Lions win, 30-16. Dragon notes the Lions are simply the better overall team.
"Jared Goff threw a career-high five interceptions, but the Lions still managed to win," Dragon said. "That’s a testament to the Lions' entire football team. Expect a better performance by Goff against a reeling Jacksonville squad. Doug Pederson is another coach with a shaky job status."
Richard Morin of USA TODAY essentially believes the Jaguars have no shot at beating the Lions. He predicts the Lions will win by more than three touchdowns, 35-9.
"What a disappointment of a season in Jacksonville. Hey, maybe Travis Hunter will help," Morin said.
Jordan Mendoza of USA TODAY predicts a similar result, with the Lions winning 35-7.
"The only question in this game is if – and when – Dan Campbell decides to take the foot off the gas pedal," Mendoza said. "This one will be a laugher with Detroit easily getting its eighth-straight victory."
