REPORT: Rising Vikings Coaching Star Grant Udinski Could Join Jaguars Staff

Liam Coen could look to make a giant addition to his first coaching staff with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

John Shipley

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
New Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is set to overhaul the Jaguars' inside and out over the coming days and weeks, which means candidates for positions on his coaching staff are about to start seeing their names linked.

"As head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, I will hire a first-class coaching staff, establish a distinctive and effective brand of football on both sides of the ball, and our players will live for the black and teal. Shad and Jaguars fans should expect nothing less, and that’s what we plan to deliver and more," Coen said in his first statement as Jaguars head coach.

So far, the only real name linked as a possible addition to the Jaguars staff is Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. But a second name has now been floated out as a potential addition to Coen's staff: Minnesota Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski, who The Athletic's Alec Lewis says is a name to watch for Coen's first Jaguars staff.

Udinski has been a popular name during this year's coaching cycle. He has drawn interest from both the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay for offensive coordinator vacancies, which is a rapid rise for the 28-year-old assistant who has been in the NFL since 2020.

Udinski got his break into the NFL as an assistant on Matt Rhule's staff with the Carolina Panthers in 2020 before joining Kevin O'Connell's staff with the Vikings in 2022 as assistant to the head coach/special projects.

In 2023, Udinski was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach and he has since worked closely with the likes of Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold, Josh Dobbs, and Nick Mullens. The Vikings have created the perfect atmosphere for quarterback development, which obviously would be ideal for the Jaguars to attempt to mirror under Coen.

The Jaguars' offense is in Coen's hands, but adding young and respected names like Udinski could go a long way toward the Jaguars creating a forward-thinking brain trust for Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the offense moving forward.

We will see if Udinski lands on the Jaguars' staff or instead takes an offensive coordinator job elsewhere. If he is approached for a coordinator role that allows him to call plays, however, it is hard to see him turning it down.

John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.

