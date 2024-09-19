REPORT: Should Jaguars Buy to Fill Big Need?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive backs room is arguably their weakest unit. Before the season, I gave it one of the poorest grades throughout the entire roster. Especially the cornerbacks.
"Cisco and Johnson will be key at the safety position, which is far stronger than what the cornerbacks room can offer," I had written. "As the team's best cornerback, Campbell earned every penny of his $76.5 million extension. Darby isn't getting any younger, but rookies Prince and Jones will provide plenty of depth at the position. The secondary is a mixed bag and the unit that most are concerned with on the Jaguars."
I gave the unit as a whole a B-, but that was because Darnell Savage at nickel and the reasonably serviceable safeties room carried the grade. If I had to have graded the cornerback unit separately I would have given it a C at best. That was with Tyson Campbell, it's best player.
Now, Campbell is gone. And the Jaguars were hurting even more when they faced the Cleveland Browns. Establishing the pass, even without a big target in tight end David Njoku, was easy for the Browns early on. It gave them near-instantaneous momentum.
To fix the woes of their secondary, The 33rd Team's Dan Pizzuta suggested that the Jaguars sign free agent cornerback JC Jackson.
"New defensive coordinator Ryan Neilsen wants to play aggressive man coverage. In Week 1, no team played more man coverage than the Jacksonville Jaguars (66.4 percent). The next highest team was at 43.2 percent," Pizzuta wrote. "Tyson Campbell had the most snaps of any cornerback in press coverage, per Next Gen Stats, and allowed just one target and no receptions on those plays, but he was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next four weeks. The Jaguars were already thin in the secondary, so adding more coverage options should be a high priority.
"JC Jackson has been up and down during the past few seasons, but at his best, he plays as a physical corner. In press coverage last season, Jackson allowed a -10.8 percent completion rate above expectation. If he can get back to more consistent play, his strength could be fit in Neilsen’s coverage schemes."
The Jaguars will be facing tough quarterback competition in the next two weeks alone in Josh Allena and CJ Stroud. A move for a physical press corner would be better sooner.
