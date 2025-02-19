REPORT: The Dream Offseason Scenario for the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made sweeping changes to their coaching staff this offseason to field an improved team next season. After two consecutive disappointing seasons filled with numerous losing streaks, Jaguars owner Shad Khan appears ready to put forth a renewed effort to make the Jaguars playoff contenders eventually.
Jacksonville's offseason has been defined by its head coaching search, which, while unorthodox, ended with the Jaguars landing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as their next head coach. Although the Jaguars have yet to name their next general manager, the addition of Coen is believed to be a move that will help the Jaguars unlock their potential, especially on offense.
The Jaguars have solidified their coaching staff, naming their head coach and offensive and defensive coordinators over the last few weeks. They will soon turn their attention to a flawed roster that needs significant help on both sides of the ball. The Jaguars will use free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft to help them do so.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus recently released the dream offseason scenario for every team in the National Football League. He believes the Jaguars' offseason would be successful if they signed guard Will Fries from the Indianapolis Colts in free agency and drafted defensive lineman Mason Graham from Michigan in the first round.
"The Jaguars want to invest in the trenches this offseason and are well-positioned to attack both sides of the ball," Cameron said. "With Brandon Scherff set to depart in free agency, finding his replacement — potentially Will Fries — would give this interior major upside. Although Fries went down in October after fracturing his leg, he was on pace to produce his best season as a pro, generating an 86.8 PFF overall grade.
"On the defensive side, Jacksonville has an opportunity to add a top-five pick to the roster in Mason Graham, the class’ top interior defender. Pairing Graham with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker would create a terrifying pass rush to take over the AFC South.
It may not seem like it, but the Jaguars are really only a few additional pieces, better luck health-wise, and a better coaching staff away from being a much more competitive team next season. While the turnaround they seek may take some time, it is far from impossible.
