Report: Trevor Lawrence's Left Shoulder Surgery Scheduled For Tuesday

Trevor Lawrence will reportedly undergo surgery on his left shoulder -- his non-throwing arm -- on Tuesday, beginning a reported five to six month recovery period.

Just a few days after Clemson quarterback and projected No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence held a half-hour throwing session for representatives from over half of the NFL's teams, the star passer is set to undergo surgery on his left shoulder.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Lawrence is scheduled to have the surgery on Tuesday. The surgery will be on Lawrence's non-throwing arm and is expected to keep him sidelined for five to six months.

Lawrence getting the surgery now as opposed to later in the offseason should ensure he is prepared for the start of his rookie training camp -- at least in theory.

Lawrence is expected to be picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the draft's top pick in a little over two months. The Jaguars hold the first overall pick for the first time in franchise history and sent head coach Urban Meyer, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to watch Lawrence throw at Clemson on Friday.

In fact, Meyer was closer to the action on Friday than anyone else. Meyer was just yards away from Lawrence during the entire throwing session on Friday, speaking with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney throughout the entire afternoon. Over 30 members of NFL teams were there, but just Meyer was that close to Lawrence for the day.

"The number one thing that stood out to me is we found a week ago that he had a left labrum tear. We've had a bunch of phone calls with him. We did a zoom call with him," Meyer told NFL Network's Jane Slater on Friday.

"And I asked him, I said there's three choices you have -- number one is you can wait till March 11th Pro Day, but now you're getting your August and it's getting late. Because it's a five- to six-month injury. The second thing; you can not throw. He's probably a good enough player he could have said 'I'm not doing it', him and his agent. Or the third thing I said; why don't you just grab a ball and go throw for a little bit."

Lawrence would end up heeding Meyer's guidance, putting together a throwing session with quarterback trainer Jordan Palmer. Lawrence impressed during the controlled session, uncorking several accurate passes to each level of the field.

"I'd like to have our coordinator and passing game coordinator watch. They've never seen you. I've seen you. And he said 'let's go.' That was it. Next thing I know we talked to Woody and we're here at a pro day that they put together like that," Meyer said. "That's a guy that loves football. That's a guy that's confident in his ability. And that was really impressive."

In his career, Lawrence completed 66% of his passes for 10,098 yards (8.9 yards per attempt, 9.8 adjusted yards per attempt) for 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns. He ended his college career with a bonkers 34-2 (.944) record as a starter, which included a national title and a perfect record through his first 25 games as a starter.