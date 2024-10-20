REPORT: Two Telling Takeaways From Jaguars' Win
The Jacksonville Jaguars could not afford a loss to the New England Patriots, whom they were heavily favored against in London.
After a rough start that saw the Jaguars down 10-0 early, they stormed back with three second quarter touchdowns and played from ahead the rest of the way.
Such a shift in momentum is hard to get in the NFL and it exhibited the Jaguars' resilience, especially after such a dismal start to the season and the added pressure of a 1-5 record. Their 32-16 win was resounding for head coach Doug Pederson and validating for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman noted two other takeaways from the contest. He considered the dominance exhibited from running back Tank Bigsby and rookie wide receiver to be momentous for the Jaguars.
"Trevor Lawrence's efficient afternoon was bolstered by solid showings from Tank Bigsby and Brian Thomas Jr., the former filling in for the injured Travis Etienne and the latter enjoying his latest breakout game as QB1's go-to wide receiver," Bergman wrote. "Bigsby bullied New England's front seven to the tune of 118 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries (all career highs), picking up a number of first downs and extending the Jags' clock-killing marches; he was the workhorse on Jacksonville's 17-play, 11:24 point-less drive straddling the third and fourth quarters. Thomas continued his hot run of play with 89 yards and a score on five catches and as many targets, piling on to his already team-leading totals. With Malik Nabers and Marvin Harrison Jr.'s setbacks, Thomas has reliably been the top rookie WR in the NFL this season."
Bergman noted the obvious as well -- the win might have saved Pederson's job for the foreseeable future. Even if it still might be short-lived, he will remain at the helm in Jacksonville.
"A loss sinking Duval to 1-6 could have spelled the end of the head coach's tenure in Jacksonville; the Jaguars have underperformed this season and losing twice in London, their home away from home, is a non-starter," Bergman wrote. "But the Jags will return to the States after a two-week stay in the U.K. still in it at 2-5, just one game behind the rival Colts (second in the AFC South) in the win column. It won't get any easier for Jacksonville upon landing. Next up is the rest of the NFC North (vs. GB, vs. MIN, at DET) and a prime-time trip to Philly, Pederson's last place of employment. By the Week 12 bye, the Jags will know what they have. What they need before then are at least two more wins."
