REPORT: What are the Jaguars' Chances in Week 10?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are among the worst teams in the National Football League but have played better over the last four weeks. This Sunday, they will take on the Minnesota Vikings at home in a game that could be meaningful for many, including Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.
Lorenzo Reyes of USA TODAY predicts the Vikings will win 23-14. Reyes notes that while the Vikings’ defense has been somewhat exposed lately, he expects the unit to give Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones trouble on Sunday.
“Minnesota has shown some cracks recently, but defensive coordinator Brian Flores has been stellar in crafting game plans that confound opposing quarterbacks,” Reyes said.
“The Jaguars often start games slowly and are sometimes forced to rely on the passing game to catch up. That’s not where you want to be against this Vikings defense.”
Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY predicts the Vikings will win 24-17. Dragon notes that while the Vikings do not look like the same team that started the season undefeated, the Jaguars are far from a good team and have been for the entire season.
No matter how bad the Vikings play, the Jaguars are unlikely to pull off a win without Lawrence in the fold.
“Turnovers, penalties, and lapses in coverage have plagued Jacksonville this year,” Dragon said.
“The Vikings have lost two of their past three games and haven’t looked the same since a 5-0 start. However, Jacksonville isn’t a good football team. Homecoming won’t matter.
Richard Morin of USA TODAY picks the Jaguars to upset the Vikings 24-21.
It's been a disappointing nine weeks for the Jaguars, but I think they inch out a home victory against a favored Vikings team,” Morin said.
Jordan Mendoza of USA Today believes the Vikings will narrowly win a hard-fought game by a score of 24-22. Mendoza correctly notes that even while they have continued to lose more than they win, the Jaguars have played increasingly better over the last few weeks.
Still, the Jaguars' chances of beating the Vikings remain slim, and Mendoza believes the Jaguars will play well but lose a close game.
“Jacksonville has been playing tough, even though most games have ended in losses, and this one is likely the same result against a good team,” Mendoza said. “Minnesota hasn't lost to Jacksonville since 2001, and that doesn't change this year.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE