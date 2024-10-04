REPORT: Where Do Jaguars Land in Week 5 Power Rankings?
Through the first month of the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars remain the NFL's only winless team.
Everyone knew the Jaguars had a brutal opening of the month schedule-wise, but few predicted they would be 0-4.
So, where do the pundits have the Jaguars after Week 4?
Sports Illustrated: No. 29
The Jaguars didn't fall or rise a spot in Sports Illustrated's power rankings.
"I think we’ve said all there is to say on the Jaguars, be it our column last week on the subject or up top. Or here. But here’s the reality of the situation: ownership was sold on a not-so-great roster surrounding a QB that isn’t quite there yet and the coaching staff is going to get skewered for it. It’s the nature of the business, but wrap that all in an unforgiving schedule and you’re looking at Jacksonville and a top-five pick this spring," SI's Conor Orr said.
NFL.com: No. 32
The Jaguars fell two spots in NFL.com's rankings and are now dead-last.
"There's no way to sugarcoat an 0-4 start to the season, but the frustration is really amplified when you realize the Jaguars had chances to win three of their games, including Sunday's dagger of a loss in Houston. However close the defeats were, the spotlight glare is now casting down brightly on Doug Pederson, who, after the game, lamented that, "as coaches, we can't go out there and make the plays, right?" That felt like a condemnation of his players for not finishing off one of their better performances of the season," NFL.com's Eric Edholm said.
Whether effort or scheme was to blame, the offense had chances to put the game away and couldn't. The red-zone turnover on downs while holding a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter dropped Jacksonville's chances of winning from 75 percent to 60.3, per Next Gen Stats, and the quick three-and-out with three minutes left to play hurt nearly as much. It has been a season of missed opportunities so far, and it's hard to see the Jaguars pulling out of this skid to salvage their year.
33rd Team: No. 32.
The Jaguars dropped two spots and are now in last.
"It’s over for the Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars. They have now lost nine of their last 10 games dating back to 2023, and their only win was against Bryce Young and the Panthers. Trevor Lawrence has regressed, and nothing they do on offense is creative or dynamic," Marcus Mosher said.
"The sooner the Jaguars move on, the quicker they can get started on their coaching search and the 2025 season. The Jaguars look like a lock to pick inside the top five of the 2025 NFL Draft."
USA Today: No. 32
The Jaguars remain in the bottom spot.
Despite ample talent, they're 1-9 over their last 10 games – a stretch that flushed playoff hopes in 2023 and '24 – yet HC Doug Pederson is somehow puzzled by questions about job security," Nate Davis said.
CBS Sports: No. 32
The Jaguars fell one spot in Pete Prisco's list.
At 0-4, they look to be done. The schedule does soften the next few weeks, but it's debatable whether they can turn it around. Trevor Lawrence needs to get out of his funk," Prisco said.
Yahoo! Sports: No. 28
The Jaguars fell one spot in this week's rankings.
"It’s never going to look good when a head coach in a bad losing streak blames the players. After Sunday’s loss to the Texans, the Jaguars’ Doug Pederson said to a question about play-calling, “As coaches, we can’t make the plays, right?” Shad Khan has a reputation of not being as tuned into his teams as other club owners, but if the Jaguars’ struggles continue something has to change," Frank Schwab.
