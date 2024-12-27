REPORT: Why Jaguars' Loss Could be a Blessing in Disguise
The Jacksonville Jaguars had reason to believe they had made at least marginal progress after barely losing the New York Jets on a last-minute touchdown drive between one of the best quarterback and wide receiver duos in National Football League history.
There is no shame in any team losing to an Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams-led offense, which is why the Jaguars had a right to be hopeful moving forward from the loss. However, whatever hope that may have been gained by a narrow loss to the Jets were dashed by an embarrassing loss to the lowly Las Vegas Raiders.
Although the Jets' record is not much better than the Raiders', they are undoubtedly better. Regardless, the Jaguars lost to both teams, taking two steps back after their win over the Tennessee Titans a few weeks ago.
Alex Kennedy of the Pro Football Network recently released his power rankings of each team in the league following this past Sunday's slate of games. Kennedy ranked the Jaguars as the 30th-best team in the league following their disappointing loss to the Raiders.
"In Week 16, the Jaguars lost to the Raiders, but that’s the best-case scenario for Jacksonville given the current state of the franchise.," Kennedy said. "The Raiders are one of the Jaguars’ biggest competitors for a top draft pick, and if the season ended today, Jacksonville would pick No. 3 overall. According to PFN’s model, the Jaguars have a 10.2% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick.
"Still, give them credit: they are still fighting. Even with Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk, and Gabe Davis, among others sidelined for the rest of the year, the Jaguars don’t seem to be quitting on head coach Doug Pederson. It remains to be seen if this will allow him to keep his job."
The Jaguars will soon be at a crossroads as an organization. After two challenging seasons in a row, Jacksonville's front office must decide how to proceed.
A roster overhaul and a coaching change could be on the way for the Jaguars. Time will tell if that is the case, as they must make significant changes if they hope for a better season next season.
