REPORT: Why Jaguars Matchup Nicely Against the Raiders
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders will match up on Sunday in a game that will significantly impact both teams' positioning in the NFL Draft. While both teams are two of the worst in the National Football League, the fact that their game will impact so many teams makes it intriguing.
Bucky Brooks of NFL.com recently analyzed Sunday's matchup between the Jaguars and the Raiders. He listed many of the main concerns the Raiders will have when they face the Jaguars.
"Brian Thomas Jr. is a big play specialist with the size, speed, and skill to overwhelm defenders in one-on-one matchups,” Brooks said. “With the Jaguars intent on getting the ball to the rookie wideout early and often, the Raiders need to track his whereabouts on every down."
Brooks believes Jaguars pass rusher Josh Hines-Allen "is a disruptive pass rusher with "take over the game" potential. The two-time Pro Bowler possesses the first-step quickness and "bend and burst" quickness to harass quarterbacks relentlessly off the edge. With 52.0 career sacks, including seven in 2024, Hines-Allen is the game-wrecker who deserves extra attention in pass protection."
While he does not receive much attention on the national level, Brooks believes Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker has developed into a respectable defensive end since arriving in Jacksonville.
"Travon Walker has emerged as a worthy sidekick to Hines-Allen as a complementary pass rusher," Brooks said. "The former No. 1 overall pick overpowers blockers with his explosive strength, utilizing various power-based maneuvers to win at the line. Though his pass-rushing skills lack polish, Walker's superhuman strength makes him a challenge to neutralize in the trenches."
Brock Bowers has set the league on fire during his rookie season and has started receiving extra attention from opposing defenses as the Raiders' primary pass-catching option. Brooks believes Bowers' matchup against Darnell Savage is the matchup to watch.
"The Jaguars' propensity to play man-to-man coverage could result in Savage shadowing Bowers all over the field," Brooks said. "The hybrid safety/nickel defender possesses the speed and quickness to limit the rookie's space, but his size limitations make him a liability in the red zone. With Bowers likely targeted 10-plus times as the offense's focal point, the Jaguars' safety could wilt under the aerial assault on Sunday."
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.