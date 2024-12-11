REPORT: Why Jaguars Winning Out Would Not Matter to Fans
The Jacksonville Jaguars will head into Week 15 with confidence. The Jaguars are coming off a win for the first time since Week 7. Now they will try to get for two wins in a row something they have not done this season. The Jaguars will welcome in the New York in Week 15.
The Jaguars still have a lot to play for and it matters to everyone in the locker room. But will the fan base react the same if the Jaguars win out?
The Jaguars season to this point has been a major disappointment. They are a team full of talented players but could not find a way to piece it all together. The offseason presents potential changes for the team, top to bottom.
"Like what, are they going to feel great about a five-game winning streak going into the offseason? Who job is it saving? They [Jaguars have the easiest schedule in the league by the way. So you got to take that for what it is worth. If you were going to make a change before this soft part of the schedule, I think you should still make your change," said CBS Sports Senior Writer Pete Prisco.
"I do not think what happens on this part of the schedule should change at all the feeling of what you were going to do. if you are going to do anything. That is all I am saying ... The fans, if they are smart enough, they realize what you look at on paper is they are beating a bunch of teams that are not very good. In Jacksonville, there was not a big-time feeling about beating the Titans."
"If they win the next four games I do not think it is going to be different than the feeling you had today in that town. Because they are smart football fans ... If they beat the Jets, Raiders, and Titans in a row, no one is going to feel any differently about what that team went this year. They just will not. The organization and the coach can talk all that talk if they want, the fans will not care, if they beat those teams. None zero."
