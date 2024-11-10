REPORT: Why the Jaguars Can Beat the Vikings
The Jacksonville Jaguars will likely be without veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday when they face the Minnesota Vikings at home. The 2-7 Jaguars are in a brutal stretch of games, facing off against five of the best teams in the league in consecutive weeks.
The Jaguars have dealt with everything from injuries to poor play to trading one of their best players, an obvious sign that the front office is not confident in the team's direction.
The Jaguars had already struggled this season with Lawrence in the fold. CBS Sports Staff noted that Lawrence's absence undoubtedly makes life more difficult for a Jaguars team already reeling.
“Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (questionable, shoulder) is reportedly unlikely to play on Sunday and will be replaced by backup Mac Jones, the former Patriots signal caller,” the CBS Sports Staff said.
“Jones has only thrown nine passes in 2024 but will need to revert back to his form as a rookie, when he threw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns for New England in 2021.
“Against a defense that blitzes the most in the NFL, the reliance on Jacksonville's offense to get open against man coverage will be paramount.”
While Jones has had his struggles, and he alone is not enough reason to believe the Jaguars can beat the Vikings, he does have arguably the best talent around him he has had in his entire career. The CBS Sports Staff believes the Jaguars' weapons in skill positions give the Jaguars' offense a chance on Sunday.
“Rookie first-round pick, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., should feature heavily in the Jaguars' gameplan this week," CBS Sports Staff said. He leads the team with 35 catches for 595 yards and five touchdowns, emerging as a big play threat.
“Tight end Evan Engram should also be a focal point of the passing game, as he's averaging 54 yards per game since returning from injury in mid-October. See which team to pick here.
The Jaguars have to find a way to change their recent fortunes. The team is talented at certain spots but will have to figure out life without Lawrence on Sunday against one of the best teams in the league.
