Reports: Jaguars Set To Face Carson Wentz Annually As Colts Trade for Veteran QB

It appears Carson Wentz is set to head to Indianapolis to be a Colt, meaning the Jaguars have a new rival quarterback to play twice a year.

The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to have some new competition in the AFC South.

According to multiple reports, the Indianapolis Colts have traded for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. The Colts dealt a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Colts had arguably the best roster in the AFC South in 2020 but entered this offseason with the division's greatest question mark due to the retirement of Philip Rivers. It remained to be seen just how the Colts would replace Rivers without having a premium draft pick and with a shallow crop of free agents at the position.

Wentz will join Ryan Tannehill and likely Trevor Lawrence as AFC South starting quarterbacks. It is undetermined who will start for the Houston Texans in 2021 following the debacle that is the Deshaun Watson situation; for now it appears at least a non-Watson quarterback will be their signal-caller.

Wentz was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and had an MVP-caliver season in 2017 before an injury in his 13th start ended his season. Since then his numbers have dipped, but 2020 was a season beyond that.

Wentz had one of the worst seasons of any quarterback in recent memory in 2020, which is likely why the Colts didn't have to pay a premium price for him or his bloated contract.

In 12 starts last year, Wentz went 3-8-1 and threw 16 touchdowns with 15 interceptions, while also fumbling the ball 10 times. He completed a career-low 57.4% of his passes and had a passer rating of just 72.8. By all possible metrics, he had one of the worst years of any quarterback last year.

The question now is if Colts head coach Frank Reich, who once was Wentz' position coach with the Eagles, can help him find his old form. The Jaguars will have to hope that Wentz is unable to break out of his turnover-prone and mistake-filled ways.

Wentz has played against the Jaguars just once in his career, a 24-18 win over the Jaguars in London. Wentz completed 70% of his passes for 286 yards (9.5 yards per attempt) for three touchdowns and one interception against the Todd Was coordinated defense.

The Jaguars will shift to a new defensive scheme under Joe Cullen in 2021. Cullen coached with the Ravens since 2016, a period in which the Ravens played the Eagles twice. The Ravens beat Wentz each time, though by only a combined margin of three points.

In those two contests, Wentz completed 52.44% of his passes for two touchdowns and one interception. He had a 68.3 passer rating in those performances and completed 4.67 yards per attempt. He was sacked seven times and fumbled three times, losing one.