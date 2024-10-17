Roger Goodell Sounds Off on Jaguars' Historic Stadium Deal
There was plenty of celebration on Tuesday as NFL owners unanimously voted 32-0 to approve the Jacksonville Jaguars' stadium of the future.
Jaguars fans and residents of Duval County got to rejoice as the Jaguars became officially tied to the area for the next 30+ years.
Owner Shad Khan was able to celebrate one of the most momentous and history-changing wins of his tenure as an NFL owner.
And even NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell saw reason to celebrate, with the league's leader noting how much the deal will mean for the development of Jacksonville as a community.
"We think it's really important ... Obviously stadiums are important to all of our franchises. It's part of a bigger picture that Shad and the community leaders have been driving; about really building Jacksonville as a community. I think that stadium's going to be a big part of it," Goodell said at Tuesday's league meetings per NFL.com.
"To me, having a new stadium for our team is great, but I also am encouraged by the type of development that is happening in Jacksonville as a community. All of that makes us feel really good about the Jaguars' future."
The Jaguars received plenty of support locally and nationally for their stadium deal, as evidenced by every single NFL owner voting for the deal to pass on Tuesday. The confidence turned into reality, with the support of those like Goodell helping make it possible.
“Well, I think the timing was right. Again, there was a lot of heavy lifting done. I'd probably quote, Wayne wouldn’t mind, [former Jaguars owner] Wayne Weaver was there before, when we got the deal with the city done at MEC [Miller Electric Center] and he said, 'that was the second-most important day in the history of Jacksonville and the Jaguars," Khan said on Tuesday after the deal was apporved.
"The first was, obviously, when they got the franchise and the second day was when the city council voted for the extension of the lease, and extension of the stadium.' I really believe that because it removes the uncertainty. We can say what you want to say, people believe what they want to believe, so I think this is more proof. Then as we have the development on the east side and really the growth, for me, we want the area we're doing with the stadium, the Four Seasons, the museum, I mean, we want that to be the jewel and the Jacksonville crown frankly. We're headed that way.”
The stadium project is estimated to cost $1.4 billion. The proposed deal includes a 30-year lease agreement with a Non-Relocation Agreement. Both the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville will contribute $625 million to construction costs, with the Jaguars taking on any overrun costs.
The estimated timeline for construction is as follows.
- Construction begins: Feburary 2025. Jaguars would play 2025 season in Jacksonville with a capacity of 60,000+,
- Jaguars reduce capacity: For the 2026 season, the Jaguars would play the season in Jacksonville with a reduced capacity of 43,500.
- Jaguars play away from Jacksonville: For the 2027 season, the Jaguars would play their home schedule outside of Jacksonville for the first time in franchise history.
- Facility opens: August 2028.
