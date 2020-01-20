Senior Bowl Preview: 5 Linebackers in Mobile the Jaguars Should Focus On

Every January, herds of NFL coaches, scouts, front office executives and more flock to Mobile, Alabama for the Reese's Senior Bowl. Here, they are able to witness first-hand how the top senior NFL Draft Prospects take to NFL coaching and perform in individual drills.

This year's Senior Bowl, which will be played on Jan. 25, will once again provide teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars a key opportunity to scout their potential picks come April.

JaguarMaven will be present at Mobile this year to provide the most comprehensive content possible for Jaguars coverage, but until then we will preview each position group leading up to the week of practice.

This preview will focus on the linebacking unit in Mobile, a position group the Jaguars will surely keep close tabs on considering their struggles at the position in 2019. Jacksonville has a flurry of question marks at linebacker entering 2020, and one way to find answers to these problems would start this week at Mobile, as the Jaguars will have a chance to live scout linebackers they could potentially pick in April's NFL draft.

Wisconsin LB Zack Baun

Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun is an interesting case study for NFL teams. Baun played primarily on the edge for Wisconsin during his career season in 2019 when he totaled 19.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles, but his physical makeup suggests he is better suited to be an off-ball linebacker. At 6-foot-3, 230-pounds, Baun has the explosiveness and instincts to transition well from a pass-rushing role to a more free-flowing second level position. Jacksonville could use him either as a strongside linebacker or try to teach him the ins and outs of weakside linebacker.

Penn State LB Cameron Brown

A former four-star linebacker prospect out of high school, Penn State's Cameron Brown has the range at outside linebacker the Jaguars have shown an affinity for in the past. Brown (6-foot-5, 235-pounds), collected 198 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles in his college career, and has the traits to indicate he can be an even better pro than collegiate player. With his size, length, and speed, he more than looks the part.

California LB Evan Weaver

A prototypical middle linebacker, Cal's Evan Weaver may be the ideal replacement for Myles Jack at Mike in the 2020 draft class. Weaver (6-foot-3, 235-pounds) had back-to-back monster seasons to close out his college career, recording 181 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 2019 alone. Weaver was the 2019 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and the instinctive and physical linebacker led the nation in tackles and solo tackles (103). Weaver flows to the ball with ease and diagnoses things quickly, something the Jaguars lacked at linebacker in 2019.

Utah LB Francis Bernard

An important cog in Utah's elite 2019 defense, Francis Bernard was a breakout player last season after transferring from BYU. Bernard (6-foot-1, 235-pounds) recorded 85 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and one forced fumble in 14 games for Utah, flashing a number of traits that indicate he can make an early impact at the NFL level. He was a juggernaut-type enforcer for Utah, making his presence known with his blend of physicality and quickness, and he certainly looks like he can take on blockers and ball carriers at the next level.

Ohio State LB Malik Harrison

One of the most productive linebackers in football last season, Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison is an intriguing inside linebacker option who could hear his name called early come April. A physical presence who has the mindset and physical tools to excel playing downhill, Harrison (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) collected 16.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2019, showing he is a player who is capable of living in opponent's backfields. He won't ever be a spectacular coverage player, but his ability against the run and as a blitzer makes him valuable.