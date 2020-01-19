Senior Bowl Preview: 5 Offensive Lineman in Mobile the Jaguars Should Have on Their Radar

Every January, herds of NFL coaches, scouts, front office executives and more flock to Mobile, Alabama for the Reese's Senior Bowl. Here, they are able to witness first-hand how the top senior NFL Draft Prospects take to NFL coaching and perform in individual drills.

This year's Senior Bowl, which will be played on Jan. 25, will once again provide teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars a key opportunity to scout their potential picks come April.

JaguarMaven will be present at Mobile this year to provide the most comprehensive content possible for Jaguars coverage, but until then we will preview each position group leading up to the week of practice.

This preview will focus on the offensive linemen who will be present in Mobile this year -- from experienced left tackles, to maulers at guard, to versatile linemen who have played a number of positions. If the Jaguars are looking to make much-needed upgrades to their blocking unit this offseason, the Senior Bowl gives them a prime opportunity to evaluate options to do so.

Houston OT Josh Jones

Starting over 45 games at left tackle since his redshirt freshman season at Houston, Josh Jones is one of the most experienced linemen in Mobile this year. The 6-foot-7, 310-pound Jones looks the part physically, having the frame and length to suggest he can live on the blindside in the NFL. He still needs to refine his game and there will be a jump in competition from the AAC to the NFL, but he is one of the best line prospects the Jaguars will be able to scout in Mobile.

Auburn OT Prince Tega Wanogho

One of the most physically talented offensive tackles in this class, Auburn left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho has all of the traits the Jaguars have shown to favor when it comes to offensive tackles. From Jermey Parnell to Cam Robinson, to Jawaan Taylor, the Jaguars have shown an interest in big-framed, long, physical tackles who are willing to play with an edge. Tega Wanogho, 6-foot-7, 305-pounds, has all of the physical tools needed to succeed as a blindside blocker. Expect the Jaguars to keep a close eye on him this week.

San Diego State IOL Keith Ismael

Looking for a versatile interior lineman who could realistically step in and fill a void at any of the guard spots or center? Look no further than offensive lineman Keith Ismael, who has started at left guard, right guard, and center. Ismael, 6-foot-3, 310-pounds, has the experience and refinement to his game to step in early and contribute for an NFL team, regardless of the position. For a team like the Jaguars who need holistic upgrades to the offensive line, a versatile player like Ismael makes sense.

Clemson OG John Simpson

One of the top offensive lineman to come out of Clemson for several seasons, John Simpson was a key player for some of the best college teams of the College Football Playoff era and has a great story to go along with it. Starting around 30 games in his career, Simpson was an absolute force inside for the Tigers, using his physicality to dominate as a run and pass blocker. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Simpson was a consensus first-team All-American in 2019, a fitting end to his great college career.

Kentucky OG Logan Stenberg

A three-year starter at left guard for the Wildcats, Kentucky offensive lineman logan Stenberg plays the demeanor the Jaguars favor in an interior lineman. He plays with a ferocity and force at the point of attack that he is a perfect fit for a power running game and Leonard Fournette. The 6-foot-6, 322-pound Stenberg has a chance to become a top-100 pick if he impresses in Mobile.