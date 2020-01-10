Senior Bowl Preview: Which Pass-Rushers in Mobile Should the Jaguars Be Interested In?

Every January, herds of NFL coaches, scouts, front office executives and more flock to Mobile, Alabama for the Reese's Senior Bowl. Here, they are able to witness first-hand how the top senior NFL Draft Prospects take to NFL coaching and perform in individual drills.

This year's Senior Bowl, which will be played on Jan. 25, will once again provide teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars a key opportunity to scout their potential picks come April.

JaguarMaven will be present at Mobile this year to provide the most comprehensive content possible for Jaguars coverage, but until then we will preview each position group leading up to the week of practice.

Florida EDGE Jonathan Greenard

A standout performer for two different programs during his college career, pass-rusher Jonathan Greenard made a major impact for the Florida Gators in 2019 after transferring from the Univerisity of Lousiville. Greenard was a force on an aggressive Gators' defense, recording 10 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, a forced fumble, and an interception.

Greenard (6-feet-4, 263 pounds) plays with an edge to him and has a motor that never runs out, making it easy to spot him on Saturdays. Jacksonville has shown a penchant for favoring SEC pass-rushers in the past under general manager Dave Caldwell, so it wouldn't be a surprise for the Jaguars to be fond of Greenward throughout this process.

Tennessee EDGE Darrell Taylor Jr.

A productive presence off of the edge for the Volunteers the past two seasons, Darrell Taylor Jr. has traits that suggest he could translate quickly to life as an NFL pass-rusher. Taylor (6-feet-4, 255 pounds) has an explosive first step and frequently beats offensive tackles to the corner where he is able to flatten to the quarterback and close quickly.

Over the last two seasons, Taylor Jr. recorded 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss, along with four forced fumbles. Taylor totaled six forced fumbles in his entire time at Tennessee, indicating he has the ability to be a player capable of forcing strip-sacks at the next level.

Miami EDGE Trevon Hill

A transfer from the University of Virginia Tech after being dismissed by the Virginia Tech football program, Trevon Hill had a solid season in one year with the Miami Hurricanes. Hill (6-feet-3, 238 pounds) had 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks for the Hurricanes during a turbulent season for the team, a year after he recorded 3.5 sacks for the Hokies.

Hill lacks ideal size to play an every-down role on the edge, especially in a 4-3 front, but he has impressive quickness of off the ball and plays a violent style of football. He would fit with Jacksonville from a skillset standpoint, even if it means in a rotational role.

Syracuse EDGE Alton Robinson

Perhaps more athlete than bonafide edge rusher right now, Syracuse defensive end Alton Robinson is one of the most interesting pass-rushers in the entire 2020 draft class thanks to a top-notch first step and quickness around the edge.

Robinson (6-feet-4, 260 pounds) had a down year in 2019, recording four sacks, nine tackles for loss and one forced fumble, all lower numbers than he posted in 2018 when he had 10 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. If he can show in Mobile that he can turn his traits into more consistent production, he could make a lot of fans.

Utah EDGE Bradlee Anae

A big piece to one of the best defenses in the nation in 2019, Utah edge player Bradlee Anae had stellar production in 2019, totaling 13 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. This followed a trend throughout the talented player's college career in which he often found ways to make plays, ending his college career with 40 tackles for loss, 29.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Anae (6-feet-3, 265 pounds) doesn't play with the eye-popping athleticism of some of the other pass-rushers in this year's draft class, but he is a technically sound player who knows how to beat blockers in multiple ways.