Shenault Opens up on Meyer, Lawrence and Playing His Best Ball Yet

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. shares his thoughts on Head Coach Urban Meyer, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his potential to play his best ball yet this season.

For the past week, Laviska Shenault’s name has been everywhere. His head coach, Urban Meyer, bragged on the second-year receiver recently, saying “he’s one of our best playmakers on offense…I love who he is, I love the way he practices, he’s been there every day. He’s a great puzzle piece for us to have on offense, plus his attitude every day is fantastic.”

His name topped the list for Good Morning Football’s Nate Burleson as 2021 breakout wide receivers. He’s been the focus of opinion pieces and predictions and the hottest name out of the Jacksonville Jaguars OTA workouts.

But Shenault is okay letting others do the talking.

“I’m big on actions speak louder than words so I’m really just ready for the season to get here and just go show what I can do and show what I’ve improved in,” said Shenault on Friday, during an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

His appearance during OTA workouts the past couple of weeks indicate that once the season does kick off, Shenault will have plenty to say with his play. He had 58 receptions for 600 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games as a rookie. But for the first time in nearly three years, the dynamic receivers feels equipped to light up the offense.

“My sophomore season of college, I had a big five games and my name was getting talked about a lot. But I got injured and ever since then, I had two surgeries. That following season after the next season, I had to get another surgery. And going into my NFL season, I had to do basically my own treatment. That was my third surgery. So I’m not making no excuses, but it is what it is at the end of the day. Physically I’m on another level now and I’m back to myself.

“When that [injury] happened, those lights went off and I was running on those back-up lights, those generator lights. And now the lights are back on. The real lights are back on. We don’t need that generator no more.”

A new Shenault in some ways mimics a new Jaguars era. The shot of adrenaline that came from Urban Meyer’s hiring and the drafting of quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall, has staying power according to Shenault. The club shouldn’t have to rely on reserve energy, because it’s being supplied in spades.

“He brings that energy,” Shenault says of his coach. “Everyone loves him. he's gonna be straightforward with you.”

Meyer, as mentioned, has bragged on Shenault and his potential. He hasn’t been stingy in sharing that with Shenault either, as the receiver revealed.

“He loves the way, just the way I look, as in my body, the way I play when I hit the field. Just how I play with that aggressiveness. Biggest thing I guess he wants me to work on is—just every second I’m out there, putting my all in, in everything I’m doing, being more detailed.”

The course of the franchise seemed to shift though the moment Trevor Lawrence became an option. After two weeks now working alongside Lawrence, his potential top receiver can’t help but smile when describing his new passer and the possible future he can bring to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“He’s great. He always wanna work, ready to learn. He wants to get the extra work in. He’s throwing passes before guys are even coming out of their route and a lot of people can’t do that. So something you’re ready to see, ready to be around for a long time.”