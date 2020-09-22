SI.com
Short Week, Short Memory: Jaguars Shifting Focus to Dolphins

John Shipley

For the first time in 2020, the Jacksonville Jaguars are having to learn how to rebound from a tough loss. Perhaps fortunately for them, however, they will be somewhat forced to have a short memory. 

After losing 33-30 to the Tennessee Titans (2-0) on Sunday, the Jaguars (1-1) will have to quickly move on from the loss and shift their entire focus to a bout against the Miami Dolphins (0-2) on Thursday night Football. While the loss in Nashville was an emotional one for the young roster, they can't afford to dwell on it; perhaps to their own benefit.

"You don’t really have time to go back and get upset at yourself or pissed off or the same emotions we go through as coaches in wanting to have plays back or called back," head coach Doug Marrone said in a media conference Monday. 

"We’ve got to make sure we cover it though. We want to make sure it’s not like, ‘Hey listen, we played and we’re moving on’ like we’re in sixth or seventh grade where you’re not watching film and making those corrections. But for them, I think it’s an important point. It’s one I try to make after the game and it’s one I’ll make later tonight with them with, ‘Hey listen, we’ve got to push forward now. We’ve got to focus all our attention on Miami coming in here on Thursday night.’”

Aside from the Jaguars having to recover from an AFC South road loss, their seventh consecutive in Nashville, the Jaguars will also have to find a way to prepare the league's youngest roster to play a game in just a few days.

The Jaguars are 1-1 in Thursday Night Football games under Marrone. They lost 30-9 to the Titans in Nashville in Week 14 in 2018 but beat the Titans 20-7 in Jacksonville in Week 3 last season. 

One advantage for Marrone could be that he and some of the roster had to experience a short week in Week 3 last season, so they should have some idea of how they want to schedule and prepare. But even with that in mind, it is still far from an ideal game week. 

"We’ll have a week of a lot of jog-throughs, things of that situation, so we get to the game on Thursday. Thursday places a lot of anxiety into a lot of people, as far as trying to get ready, trying to go, especially, I was told earlier in the year [that] it’s a little tougher," Marrone said Monday. 

"Sometimes at the end of the year you’re dealing with injuries or you’re dealing with getting your team back and healthy, but schematically you still want to make sure you’re doing the things you need to do to win the game. But a lot of times early in the year, you don’t know, you haven’t really settled into a lot of things, so that’s where we are right now.”

While the short week is still far from ideal, the Jaguars can at least take solace in the fact that they are the home team on the short week, just as they were last season. While likely just a minor advantage, the Jaguars are a young team that could use all the breaks it can get while it still gets its feet wet. 

The Jaguars will still have to actually perform on Thursday or else any home advantage would be moot, but there should be some comfort in knowing the game will be at TIAA Bank Field as opposed to in Miami.

“I think when you play on a short week on Thursday night you always get a little bit of an advantage if you’re the home team, depending on what your travel’s been the week before," Marrone said. 

"I think our travel was fine coming from Nashville and getting in at decent hour. I don’t know the stats or the gambling or anything like that, but I would think, at least for me as a coach, when you’re home, it’s a little bit better because that Wednesday you travel, that Thursday you’re in the hotel for a long period of time. I just think it’s a little bit less anxiety for a team to be home on a Thursday."

