Should the Jaguars Attempt to Sign Veteran Tight End Delanie Walker?

With the Jacksonville Jaguars likely to explore the veteran tight end market, no stone should be left unturned considering their need for experienced depth at the position.

That even includes 35-year olds who have already spent 14 years in the NFL such as Delanie Walker, who the Tennessee Titans released on Friday after seven seasons. Walker was released with a failed physical designation and where, or if, his 15th season will take place remains to be seen.

Walker has been one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL since he signed with the Titans in 2013 following seven seasons in San Fran Francisco. He was often a thorn in the Jaguars' side, and his on- and off-field leadership was renowned throughout the entire league.

"In my time here with Delanie, he has been an absolute pro on the field, in the locker room, and his production speaks for itself," Titans general manager Jon Robinson said in a statement. "He was a leader, a captain, and a highly respected member of this team. His toughness, competitiveness, attitude and professionalism are what we expect from our players."

With Walker now available to sign elsewhere, should the Jaguars consider making an attempt to bring his services to Jacksonville? We weigh the pros and cons and determine the answer.

Why the Jaguars should pursue Delanie Walker

While Walker hasn't produced much in the last two seasons, he was able to still put up solid numbers well into his 30s, indicating that when healthy he still has the ability to contribute to a passing game.

For the four seasons from age 30 to age 33 (2014 through 2017), Walker recorded numbers that the Jaguars would fall head over heels for considering the lack of production they have gotten from tight ends in recent years. In those four seasons, Walker caught 296 receptions for 3,585 yards and 20 touchdowns, along with five rushes for 45 yards and one touchdown.

This included a season in 2015 when he caught 94 passes for 1,088 yards and six touchdowns, the most productive year of his career. In Walker's most recent healthy season (2017), the veteran caught 74 passes for 807 yards and three touchdowns, helping lead the Titans to a playoff appearance.

Despite reaching a point in his career where most tight ends begin to slow down considerably, Walker continued to elevate his game and produce at a consistent level. If he can pass a physical, then he would immediately become the most viable option at tight end for the Jaguars because he has shown time and time again that he can be a quarterback's best friend.

With 2019 third-round pick Josh Oliver still developing, a veteran prescence such as Walker could pay dividends for both Oliver and the Jaguars. New offensive coordinator Jay Gruden utilizes multiple tight ends so Oliver truly wouldn't lose much playing time to Walker. Instead, Walker and Oliver could share the field while Oliver learns the ins and the outs of the position from one of the best to do it in the recent era.

Why the Jaguars should avoid signing Delanie Walker

While his age is certainly a number that teams will prioritize, it is his inability to stay healthy in the last two seasons that is the biggest reason to avoid singing Walker.

In 2018, Walker only played in one game, catching four passes for 52 yards. He played for most of Week 1 vs. the Miami Dolphins, but eventually left the game in its final quarter with an ankle injury. This would reveal itself to be a dislocated ankle and an associated fracture, knocking him out for the entire season.

Last season didn't go much better for Walker. The veteran tight end appeared in seven games but an ankle injury would land him on injured reserve before November ended, limiting him to 21 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

Eight games played and 25 catches for 267 yards and two touchdowns over the last two seasons isn't exactly appealing, and his age factor will likely only exuberate this issue. There will be younger and more durable options that can be found in free agency, so it would be reasonable for the Jaguars to decide to look elsewhere for veteran production.

While Walker has still flashed high-level ability at tight end, the lingering ankle injury over the last two seasons have made it a question whether Walker has much left in the tank. He has produced as he has aged, but he needs to prove he can stay healthy.

Overall

There are plenty of concerns with Walker considering his age and the impact ankle injuries have had on him over the past two seasons. For a team that needs to win now, it would be hard to fault the Jaguars for not wanting to roll the dice on a tight end who has struggled to stay on the field.

Jacksonville badly needs production from the tight end experience in 2020, and it doesn't really matter what shape or form it comes in. Could Walker still produce at a decent pace and contribute to a team's offense? Absolutely. But the question is if he can be available enough to do so.

If the Jaguars were to invest in Walker, they would need to make sure to have some solid contingency plans in the event he suffers more injuries, or else 2020 could be a repeat of past seasons for the Jaguars at the position.