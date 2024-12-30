Should the Jaguars Be Worried If Shedeur Sanders Lands With the Titans?
In the small-picture view of the 2024 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars' 20-13 win over the Tennessee Titans meant little.
In the big-picture, however, the Jaguars' Week 17 win and sweep of the Titans could prove to be a seismic moment in the future of the AFC South.
As a result of the win, the Titans have now rocketed up the 2025 NFL Draft order and now sit at No. 2 behind only the New England Patriots. And with the Patriots already having their own franchise quarterback already on the roster, there is good reason to think the Patriots could stay at No. 1 overall and select Colorado star cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.
That, of course, could mean that the Titans land the draft's top quarterback in Colorado's Shedeur Sanders as a direct result of the Jaguars' two wins against them. And in the event the Titans don't fire Brian Callahan after a dreadful first season, there is a chance the Jaguars just gifted him a potential lifeline to future job security in Nashville.
“That's for you guys to talk about. We don't talk about that. It's not something I ever talk to the team about. It's not something I think about," Callahan said after the loss on Sunday.
"That's all for news and clicks and conversation and we're focused trying to play one more football game this year and try to win it and that's all I'm really focused on and all I put my energy towards. The rest of it is what it is and we'll talk about the draft another time.”
But should the Jaguars actually feel any regret in potentially helping the Titans land Sanders? He is coming off an impressive season, but it is hard to feel as if the Jaguars and the AFC South have been put on notice.
Simply put, Sanders has only been talked about as the No. 1 pick in this year's class because of the position he plays. He is the best quarterback in this class, and that does mean something. But for all that Sanders brings to the table, it is not like the Jaguars just gifted the Titans an Andrew Luck-level prospect.
When stacking up this year's quarterback class with the last two crop of passers, it is hard -- if not impossible -- to make the argument that Sanders is even one of the first best quarterback prospects since the 2023 NFL Draft.
Sanders is a good player and will likely turn out fine in the NFL, but the Jaguars and the rest of the AFC South aren't going to quiver in fear at the idea of facing him twice a year.
Sanders would be a smart pick for the Titans. He would greatly improve their quarterback room. But the Jaguars should have no regrets over what they accomplished against the Titans in 2024.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.