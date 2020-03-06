Should the Jaguars Explore a Trade for Left Tackle Trent Williams?

After a standoff that has never had much of an end in sight, the Washington Redskins finally gave in on Thursday and reportedly gave the green light to Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams to seek trade options, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN.

It isn't often an elite left tackle hits the trade market, but it is now a reality. There isn't a question of if teams will be interested, either. The question instead is which teams will be active in making their interests for Williams known and are able to facilitate a deal.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have already been active on the trade market in the past year or so, and that isn't expected to change anytime soon. After shipping players such as Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye, and, eventually, Yannick Ngakoue out, would it make sense for the Jaguars to instead try to bring a player in with Williams?

Should the Jaguars explore trading for the top-tier left tackle, or instead let another team deal for the veteran? It is an interesting scenario that has several layers to it, so we have chosen to examine the argument from both sides.

Why the Jaguars should consider trading for Trent Williams

Williams didn't play in 2019 due to a holdout after he said Washington's organization misdiagnosed a benign tumor on his head, leading to a rift and loss of trust between him and the team. But even with the lost season, Williams is known as a player who takes his craft deadly seriously and by all reports has maintained himself physically.

Any team that trades for Williams will be getting a bonafide elite blindside blocker. He is one of the best offensive linemen of his generation and hadn't begun to show signs of age slowing him down when he started 13 games in 2018. Williams will be 32 during the 2020 season, but other left tackles such as Andrew Whitworth, Duane Brown, and Jason Peters have all shown the ability to play at a high level past that age, so Williams won't be entering into uncharted waters.

For the Jaguars, Williams could automatically step in at left tackle and become a lynchpin for an offensive line that didn't meet expectations in 2019. The Jaguars' current left tackle is 2017 second-round selection Cam Robinson, but they could stand to upgrade the position after Robinson struggled in his return from an ACL injury last season.

Robinson is now entering a contract year and the Jaguars' leadership duo of general manager Dave Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone could theorize that since they are in a win-now season, they don't want to wait around and hope Robinson improves from his junior season inconsistencies.

Williams is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a member of the 2015 second-team All-Pro team, so his track record on the blindside speaks for itself. If the Jaguars want a quick fix at left tackle, then Williams makes sense as an option.

The Jaguars' coaching staff also includes a man who knows the ins and outs of Williams' game better than most. Jacksonville offensive coordinator Jay Gruden was Williams' head coach in Washington from 2014 through the early stages of his holdout in 2019, coaching Williams in 64 starts from 2014 through 2018.

Jacksonville is also equipped to make a trade for a player of Williams' caliber. Not only do they have Ngakoue as a trading piece, but they also have 19 draft picks over the next two seasons that they could part with, including six in the first four rounds in 2020. While it is unlikely they'd deal a top pick for Williams, the Jaguars can afford to part with some of their draft capital.

If the Jaguars want a veteran prescence on the offensive line who can shore up what is likely the biggest hole on the unit entering 2020, then Williams makes more sense than most.

Why the Jaguars should avoid trading for Trent Williams

The argument against trading for Williams is two-fold. First of all, Williams would be a short-term option at first. He has one year remaining on the five-year contract extension he signed with Washington and has a cap hit of $14.5 million in 2020. Any team that trades for Williams will need to work out a new deal for him if they want him to be anything more than a one-year rental.

Williams will likely demand a sizeable contract when his deal is up. According to Spotrac, Williams' market value is that of a three-year, $45,779,706 deal, a contract that would pay him over $15 million annually. While his actual deal after 2020 could look different than this, that is what the money looks like for a left tackle of his caliber and age in 2020.

Secondly, the Jaguars will likely have a chance to try to upgrade the left tackle position in 2020 without having to give anything up. Sitting at No. 9 overall in the first round of April's draft, the Jaguars could realistically land one of Andrew Thomas, Mekhi Becton, Tristan Wirfs, or Jedrick Wills.

None of these players would be able to step in from day one as effectively as Williams, but they are younger and cheaper options and would let the Jaguars keep all of their picks. Jacksonville's roster is full of holes on both sides of the ball, so having as many picks as possible is paramount.

While Williams would likely be better in 2020 than any rookie offensive tackle, the balance between value needs to be considered and the Jaguars need to determine which option is more worthwhile.

Overall

The Jaguars have a clear need at left tackle no matter how much they talk up Robinson. And it makes sense for them to do because Robinson really has been dealt a bad hand with the injury that took away his 2018 season and made his 2019 season an uphill climb. But the NFL is about wins and losses, and one way the Jaguars can find more wins is by finding a reliable left tackle.

Despite not playing 16 games in a season since 2013, Williams is the epitome of a reliable left tackle when he is on the field. Put him on the edge and an entire worry is wiped away each Sunday, at least for 2020.

But even with Williams' skill level, there are questions whether trading for Williams would be worth it considering his expiring contract and the fact that the Jaguars likely don't need to give up draft picks to find a new left tackle.

With that said, the move to trade for Williams would make sense for a general manager and head coach who needs to win in 2020 or else face the prospect of losing their jobs. There are concerns, but overall it is a move that would make sense in the short-term.