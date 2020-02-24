Should the Jaguars Have Any Interest in a Reunion With Cornerback Prince Amukamara?

The Jacksonville Jaguars will likely be in the cornerback market this offseason, but the question is how the team will balance adding youth vs. experience.

With Jalen Ramsey no longer in the picture and the status of veteran standout A.J. Bouye in question due to his large cap hit in 2020 (over $15 million), it is reasonable to think the Jaguars will want to make at least one veteran addition to their secondary?

Could one of those options be a familiar face? After a move made earlier this week, it is a possibility. On Friday, the Chicago Bears released veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara after three seasons, letting the 30-year hit the open market.

Amukamara spent one season with the Jaguars in 2016, which was defensive coordinator Todd Wash's first year calling the Jaguars' defense. The team opted to not bring him back in 2017, however, when they inked free agent cornerback A.J. Bouye to a massive contract and slotted him next to Jalen Ramsey.

Since then, Amukamara had been a consistent presence in Chicago, playing 80%, 87%, and 83% of the team's defensive snaps in his three seasons. Now with him available to sign elsewhere, and with the Jaguars' need at cornerback, would a reunion make sense?

Why signing Amukamara makes sense

Due to his past with the Jaguars and Todd Wash, we already know Amukamara fits the scheme and has knowledge of it. Thinks have likely changed in the ways coverages are taught and some minor tweaks have been made to Wash's scheme, but it is essentially the same defense Amukamara played in in 2016.

Amukamara wasn't relegated to a lone season with the Jaguars because of poor play in 2017, but it was more so to do with timing. He only had a one-year contract, and the Jaguars still had enough cap room to swing for the fences for a big-name cornerback across from Ramsey. Amukamara could still play, but he wasn't going to be one of the top three cornerbacks on the team, so it made sense for both sides to move on.

The veteran, who will be entering his 10th season in 2020 and will be 31, has flashed solid play in recent years since departing the Jaguars as well. A big piece of the Bears' elite defense in 2018, Amukamara started 15 games and recorded three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and 12 pass deflections.

During 2018, his best season with the Bears, Amukamara allowed completions on only 57.3% of passes thrown at him in coverage, limiting quarterbacks to a 75.3 quarterback rating when targeting him, according to Pro Football Reference.

If Amukamara can play like he did in 2018, he can still be a serviceable starter in the NFL. This type of play, combined with his veteran experience and scheme fit, means Amukamara could theoretically interest the Jaguars for a number of reasons.

Why the Jaguars should shy away from signing Amukamara

The largest reason the Bears released Amukamara is for cap reasons, but his regression in 2019 likely played a part as well. With him already being an aging cornerback, the Jaguars need to figure out if 2019 is a trend that will continue or was an anomaly.

Once again starting 15 games for the Bears in 2019, Amukamara didn't haul in any interceptions, but he did record 10 pass deflections and one forced fumble. His coverage numbers as a whole fell off though, along with the rest of the Bears' defense.

According to Pro Football Reference, Amukamara allowed completions on 66.2% of passes thrown at him in coverage, allowing 9.3 yards per target. This is an increase from the 6.8 yards per target he allowed in 2018, and his quarterback rating when targeted saw a jump as well, rising to 105.2.

There is a very real chance that 2019 could be a sign of things to come for the veteran cornerback. He could always get back to his 2018 playing level, but he isn't getting any younger. Amukamara may be losing enough speed and agility to make him fit more as a No. 3 corner, backing up the two outside cornerbacks who start for a defense.

Overall

Amukamara won't be a pricey addition by any means, and when you combine this with his veteran experience, it is easy to see how he could make a sense for the Jaguars.

On the other hand, Amukamara's days as a starting cornerback could be limited. He had a poor year in 2019 and there is always risk when investing in older cornerbacks.

If the Jaguars want to add a heap of experience at a low cost to their secondary to fill out the depth, then Amukamara fits the bill. Signing him would by no means prevent them from continuing to add to the position, however, or even prevent them from looking for another starter.