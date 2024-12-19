Should the Jaguars Poach Star WR Diggs From Hated Rival Texans?
The Jacksonville Jaguars appeared to be relatively set at wide receiver heading into 2024, and at the very least, they seem to have found their new top gun in Brian Thomas Jr.
After Thomas, however, the Jaguars have a bunch of question marks.
Jacksonville was all set to trade Christian Kirk at the deadline, but a collarbone injury sabotaged a deal that the Jaguars had for him. Then, Gabe Davis was lost for the season due to a torn meniscus, and he was largely unproductive in 10 games.
The Jaguars seem likely to cut ties with Kirk in the offseason, and at this point, Davis is looking like a rather shaky No. 2 option behind Thomas.
That means Jacksonville will have to pursue some help at receiver in free agency, and one interesting potential pickup is Houston Texans star Stefon Diggs.
The Texans acquired Diggs in a trade with the Buffalo Bills back in April, but Diggs appeared in just eight contests for Houston before tearing his ACL.
He is set to hit the free-agent market after the season, and it doesn't seem all that likely that the Texans will re-sign him.
Diggs would obviously be a risky proposition for the Jaguars, as he is coming off of a major injury and is 31 years old. However, he could represent a very viable secondary option behind Thomas, and remember: Diggs and Davis were teammates in Buffalo.
Jacksonville may very well be able to secure Diggs on a one-year deal given the circumstances, and he might not even command too much money.
The four-time Pro Bowler showed that he was still productive this season, catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He also logged an impressive catch rate of 73.4 percent.
The Jaguars need to make life as easy as possible for Trevor Lawrence, who has not lived up to expectations over his first four NFL campaigns.
Ergo, Jacksonville needs to supply him with more weapons this coming offseason, and it may want to seriously consider stealing Diggs away from its AFC South rival.
The Jaguars have some decent cap room to work with, so they should be able to land a receiver like Diggs in free agency.
