Should the Jaguars Pursue Tight End Austin Hooper When Free Agency Begins?

When the free agency period officially begins on Mar. 18, the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to attempt to work around their tight cap space and add to their roster. One position the Jaguars have been connected to when it comes to veterans is tight end, which is a dire need for the team entering 2020.

2018 and 2019 each saw the Jaguars' groups of tight ends fail to produce to the level of other tight ends around the league, and the Jaguars now require an influx of talent at the position to reverse the trajectory of the production. They have some intriguing talents on the roster, such as James O'Shaughnessy, who led the position group in catches (14), yards (153) and touchdowns (two) even though he played in less than five games after suffering a season-ending ACL injury during Week 5.

Aside from O'Shaughnessy, only one other tight end, Seth DeValve, cracked 100 yards. Third-round pick Josh Oliver was hampered by injuries all season and caught only three passes for 15 yards in four games. Entering 2020, the Jaguars will need someone to step in and elevate the position in Jay Gruden's first year as offensive coordinator in Jacksonville.

One popular option could be Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper, who the Falcons have confirmed will be hitting the open market on Mar. 18. Hooper has produced like one of the top tight ends in the NFL in recent seasons and is in line for a big payday now that he is set to leave Atlanta.

With the Jaguars' massive need at tight end, does it make sense for them to pursue Hooper in a few short weeks? We examine the pros and cons to come to a conclusion.

Why the Jaguars should try to sign Austin Hooper

We have already written about Gruden's effectiveness at utilizing tight ends in the past, but in a short summary, the position can be best described as a versatile chess piece that Gruden likes to get involved in both the running and passing games.

From the importance of blocking on the edge on zone running plays to the downfield routes Gruden frequently calls for from his tight ends, the offense requires a lot out of the position. Because of this, Gruden offenses typically have more than one productive player at the position. So even with the addition of a big-name tight end like Hooper, the Jaguars' offense would still have enough duties to go around for the other tight ends on the roster like Oliver and O'Shaughnessy.

As for what Hooper would bring to the offense, his track record of production and skill set speak for themselves. After a rookie season in which he caught 19 passes and three touchdowns in 2016, the former third-round draft selection has improved upon his numbers each year.

2016: 19 catches for 271 yards and three touchdowns.

2017: 49 catches for 526 yards and three touchdowns.

2018: 71 catches for 660 yards and four touchdowns.

2019: 75 catches for 787 yards and six touchdowns.

Hooper has become a reliable threat at the position thanks to his great possession ability, something the Jaguars have badly missed at the position. He is a reliable target underneath, in the intermediate, and in the red-zone thanks to his ability to shield defenders from the ball and catch through contact.

In 2019, the Jaguars were second to last in percentage of red-zone trips turned into touchdowns with a lowly 40.43% mark. Hooper's hands and large frame (6-foot-4, 254-pounds) could help in this area in a big way considering the Jaguars frequently looked like they simply didn't know how to function in that area of the field last year. This was partially due to the weapons Jacksonville had on the field, so adding Hooper to the mix would be a big step forward in the right direction.

No current Jaguars' tight end has the skill set or history of production that Hooper, 25, brings to the table. Oliver is a more dynamic athlete, but Hooper is a more established player who can be depended on more in crucial situations such as third downs and the red-zone.

Why the Jaguars should avoid signing Austin Hooper

The biggest reservation the Jaguars should have about Hooper is the question of if he will be able to become the focal point of a passing game. In Atlanta, Hooper not only benefit from the skill and competence of quarterback Matt Ryan, but the presence of wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley also helped take the attention of defense away from him at times in recent seasons.

With DJ Chark as the Jaguars' only top receiving threat, and with Gardner Minshew II or Nick Foles as the quarterback, it would be quite the transition for Hooper. Chark is a terrific talent but he is not yet the caliber of player Jones is, while Chris Conley and Dede Westbrook are far cries from what Ridley brings to the table.

Aside from this, the Jaguars would need to consider the fact that Hooper will likely command one of the largest contracts of any tight end in the NFL. According to Spotrac, Hooper's current market value is a five-year contract worth $49,923,499, which would pay him $9,984,700 annually. If Hooper's actual contract is anywhere near these projected figures, it will be a massive investment.

Currently, the highest-paid tight end on a per-year basis is Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham, who makes $10 million annually. The largest tight end contract in terms of value is held by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whose deal is set at $46.842 million. Hooper's deal could realistically exceed both of those contracts, so any team that pays him will have to understand they are making a large financial commitment.

After the Jaguars make a few more cuts, they will have around $40 to $45 million in cap space for the offseason. $19.3 of this will be allocated to Yannick Ngakoue for the franchise tag, while another sizeable chunk will be used to sign the team's 2020 draft class. So if the Jaguars were to spend big on Hooper, he'd likely be the only significant free agent addition they would be able to make.

Overall

Hooper seems like a safe bet to be a good addition to any team thanks to his reliable hands, but does he offer the dynamic ability to be a game-changer like Kelce or George Kittle? Not quite, and this is the compromise teams will have to make with Hooper. He has a high floor, but his ceiling could potentially be capped.

Regardless of this, Hooper would land in an offensive scheme and with a play-caller that would likely be able to get a lot out of his talents if he signed with Jacksonville, and the Jaguars could badly use his red-zone prowess in 2020.

The Jaguars will just have to be careful with the major decisions they make this offseason. Signing Hooper would likely be one of the biggest deals in general manager Dave Caldwell's tenure if it were to happen, so the Jaguars would need to have a set plan for his utilization and surround him with the talent and coaching he needs to succeed outside of Atlanta.

Hooper will likely be a solid player at his next stop. The question the Jaguars have to ask themsleves is what is the price tag on solid, and if can they turn Hooper into more than that.