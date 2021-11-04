Should the Jaguars Put in a Waiver Claim on DeSean Jackson?

Speed, speed, speed. That has been the consistent theme of Urban Meyer's public vision of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense since he was hired in January, but due to a mix of injures and offseason decisions, that vision has yet to come to fruition.

As a result, it is fair to ask if the ever-unconventional Jaguars should or could be open to one more unconventional solution -- this time in the form of DeSean Jackson.

The speedy receiver was placed on waivers by the Los Angeles Rams this week after it became clear that a role as the team's No. 4 receiver wasn't going to suit the long-time deep threat. The Jaguars currently hold the fourth spot in the waiver claim system and have more than enough cap space to fit Jackson's $1.5 million deal.

But does it make sense for the Jaguars to pursue the gifted deep threat who is set to turn 35-years-old in December? In some aspects, no. But through the lens of aiding No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, perhaps there is no argument to make against adding Jackson.

In short, the Jaguars have lacked speed in all aspects of their offense in 2021. Even before injuries hit the unit, the receiver room still lacked a proven threat to stretch the field and put stress on defenses. As a result, their cannon-armed quarterback has had to scale down his aggressive shots in recent weeks.

"A year ago, the Jaguars had very little explosive plays. We have had some this year but not nearly [enough]," Meyer said on Wednesday. "Professional football as is the highest level of college football is that it is hard to take a ball and drive it 80 yards without big hits in there. We just to have those.”

So far in 2021, the Jaguars haven't gotten them. Season-ending injuries to Travis Etienne and D.J. Chark have sapped the offense of its game-changing speed, leaving the 1-6 Jaguars in a peculiar situation.

Do they wait until 2022 to add more big plays to the offense, leaving Trevor Lawrence to fend for himself and erasing any margin of error in terms of their deep passing game? In many aspects, this seems like the likely case. Despite the injury to Chark, the Jaguars could look to execution as a bigger issue than talent when it comes to the lack of big plays on offense.

"We have enough but we just have to execute. I will never say that we do not have [speed]. You need speed and do we have enough? That remains to be seen," Meyer said.

"We have enough to hit some big plays we just have to execute. [Jamal] Agnew has elite speed, Marvin Jones plays a lot faster than what his 40-yard clock [shows] and Dan Arnold is one of the fastest tight ends. There is speed on the field we just have to execute.”

Jackson isn't the same player today that he was during his peak with the Philadelphia Eagles or Washington Football Team, but the Jaguars don't need that -- nor do they need Jackson to provide much of an impact past 2021.

Instead, what the Jaguars need is to help Lawrence. The Seattle Seahawks took away the Jaguars' deep passing game with ease and Lawrence's receivers did little in way of supporting him. That is largely because defenses aren't threatened by the vertical speed of Laviska Shenault or Marvin Jones, while Jamal Agnew himself has yet to prove himself to be a consistent force downfield.

Jackson, by comparison, is averaging 27.6 yards per catch on just eight catches this season. His mere reputation alone makes him a valuable member of an offense. Defenses are forced to respect Jackson's speed and presence. As things stand today, the Jaguars are missing that on offense.

Adding Jackson doesn't do much to change the Jaguars' fortunes in 2021. It does even less to help them after 2021. But the Jaguars can't operate through those lenses, at least not when it comes to helping Lawrence. The Jaguars need to make Lawrence's development a priority, and giving him help on an offense that is struggling to support him could pay dividends moving forward.

It is unlikely the Jaguars claim Jackson at the 4 p.m. deadline, and even far more unlikely that Jackson would choose to sign with the 1-6 squad as a free agent. But if the Jaguars want to help Lawrence's development and stop throwing him to the wolves every Sunday with no hopes of stretching the field, then there at least appears to be a potential band-aid solution staring them in the face.