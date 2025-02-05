Should the Jaguars Trade for Cooper Kupp?
The cat is out of the bag. The Los Angeles Rams have announced that they are interested in trading veteran wide receiver and former Super Bowl MVP, Cooper Kupp.
Kupp released a heartfelt message on his social media addressing the news, claiming that he knows this is just a part of the business portion of football.
"I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA. Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember," Kupp tweeted.
The NFL has received multiple trade rumors and requests over the last 48 hours. The announcement of Kupp being shopped around and Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett has requested a trade, the NFL is shaping up to be must watch this offseason.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made some moves this offseason, mainly in bringing in new head coach Liam Coen. Now the Jaguars are set up with a decision to make: Do they lean into the thought of trading for Cooper Kupp?
Kupp will be 32 next season and has a hefty contract that the Rams dealt him. That being said, if the Jaguars were to make a trade, they would likely have to give up a semi high draft pick or a ready to go player the Rams believe could alter the franchise.
In terms of where Jacksonville sits, the wide receiving area could use an upgrade. Brian Thomas Jr was really the only player on offense that remained consistent all season for the Jaguars, but Kupp himself has dealt with injuries.
Only playing in 12 games the last two seasons, Kupp has not played a full season since the Rams won it all in 2021. While Kupp is likely not a No.1 wide receiver any longer, he adds value to any team he could land with purely off of his resume alone.
While the trade seems unlikely given the position the Jaguars find themselves in this offseason, especially ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, the front office could ponder the idea if they chose to go towards the "Win Now" mindset.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.