Should the Jaguars Wait for Joe Brady?
With the Jacksonville Jaguars officially out of the Ben Johnson sweepstakes, it is officially time for the Jaguars and owner Shad Khan to make a pivot.
But does that pivot need to happen today? Or even this week?
Just by connecting the dots of the Jaguars' search, it does not appear the Jaguars are now pressured by time to make a quick hire. That could have been the case had Johnson wanted a second interview with the Jaguars. It could have even been the case if they were dead set on hiring Aaron Glenn.
But instead, the Jaguars now seem to be in a position where they can make a swift hire without making a rash one. And in that position, it is worth wondering if the Jaguars should wait until next week to make a hire to give a candidate like Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady a chance at the job.
The Jaguars are already set to meet with three different coaches for second interviews in Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.
The Jaguars could be eligible to talk to Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken but, as of this writing, neither coach has been requested.
That leaves Brady, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo as candidates on the Jaguars list that they can't speak to until next Monday at the earliest.
Of these three coaches, Brady seems like the one who would be most likely to draw a second interview. He has the best background of developing quarterbacks and getting the absolute most from the position, which has seemed like a priority for the Jaguars since the start of the coaching search.
Unless the Jaguars feel like another team is hot on the trail for Coen or Saleh, the Jaguars do not seem to be a team that has to rush to sign its next head coach. They can't be slow, of course, but it does not appear they are trying to beat anyone to the finish line anymore. And that alone may make it worth it to wait to speak to Brady in-person before deciding on a head coach.
