Social Media Reacts to Jaguars' Failed Comeback Bid
The Jacksonville Jaguars played one of their best games of the season against the New York Jets. However, after beating the Tennessee Titans last week, the Jaguars could not pull off another victory, which would have been the first time they won consecutive games this season.
The Jaguars almost secured another victory and fought until the end, but talent won. Jacksonville started the game with a surprising first-quarter touchdown. It was more points than they had scored in the last three weeks combined, and it was the first time they had scored a touchdown in the first quarter in four weeks.
The Jaguars' opening 13-play, 70-yard drive set the tone for how the rest of the game would go for both teams. The Jaguars played a solid game on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Mac Jones played well, throwing for over 200 yards.
He also threw two touchdowns and an interception. The Jaguars' rushing attack, which had struggled entering their matchup with the Jets, finally exploded for a big day.
Jacksonville rushed for over 130 yards for only the second time this season. It was the first time they ran for over 100 yards since their Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots in London.
It was the first time the Jaguars rushed for over 100 yards in America since their Week 4 loss to the Houston Texans. Yet, it was not enough to hold off the Jets, as the Jaguars' defense failed them once again.
A 71-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams and a successful two-point conversion put the Jets up three late in the game. A 43-yard Jaguars field goal tied the score at 25 with about two minutes left.
The Jaguars' defense had another chance to save the day but failed with the game on the line, allowing Rodgers and the Jets to put together a 70-yard touchdown in less than a minute. The drive included a 41-yard reception by Adams that helped set up the Jets' touchdown.
The Jaguars would get the ball back but could not score a touchdown to tie the game. The Jaguars return to action next week against the Las Vegas Raiders, one of the few teams in the National Football League that is worse than them.
