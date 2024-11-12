Spiraling Jaguars Only Have It Tougher Going Forward
The Jacksonville Jaguars cannot find a way to win one-score games. That has been the difference between the team having a chance of playing a run at the playoff and sitting now at 2-8.
The defense played great on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Getting three turnovers and the offense could not get more than seven points. The Jaguars cannot put a game together where both sides of the ball are played well.
It does not get any better for the Jaguars. The Jaguars now will travel to Detroit to take on the best team in the NFC in Week 11. They will also likely be without quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the rest of the season.
"This is as bad as it gets," said Jaguars Senior Correspondent Brian Sexton on Jags A.M. "You are playing right now, with your backup quarterback. And you do not know if your starting quarterback is going to be back on the field if he is going to be back on the field this season. You are getting ready to head to Detriot. Where you are facing the best team in the NFC. One of the best teams in football. And you got a team that plays well on defense and does not win. They play well on offense in some games and do not win. It just seems as if this is the absolute worst-case scenario for a season that was thought of to be so much better than this. You are playing without your quarterback. This means your hot young receiver is not getting his best. It means the offensive line and your skills players, are wasting the second half of the season. In this circumstance. I do not know what could be worse than that. Expect maybe the coach losing his patience with the media and making it seem like it is all on fire right now."
The Jaguars' season is all but finished. After their game against the Lions, the Jaguars will have their bye week. During the bye week will be more telling about what they will do the rest of the season, in regard to quarterback Trevor Lawrence and head coach Doug Pederson.
