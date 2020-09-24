SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Stakes Raised For Minshew Vs. Fitzpatrick Battle on Thursday Night Football

John Shipley

There will be quite a few things at stake when the Jacksonville Jaguars face off against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. The primetime home game gives Jacksonville a chance to get to 2-1 and gain respect on a national stage.

But the game will also be about bragging rights. The two biggest names on each team are the unique and exciting quarterbacks leading the offensive charges, with the veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick facing off against the ascending Gardner Minshew II.

We all know about the amusing brewing beard vs. mustache rivalry between the two, but there is more to play for even beyond that, with branding bragging rights also at stake. The winning quarterback will evidently be featured on limited-edition Pepsi merchandise at some point this season.

This would just be the next in what has been a long line of endorsement deals for Minshew. The charismatic passer previously entered a partnership with Bud Light to endorse drafting him in fantasy football this season, and the second-year quarterback said earlier this year how he has turned down more marketing deals than he has so far accepted.

“Actually, I’ve probably turned down a lot more than I’ve taken, as far as that stuff goes," Minshew said on Aug 18.

"Obviously, I want to make sure that it’s not too time restrictive. I want to make sure that obviously first thing comes first, and I don’t want anything that’s going to interrupt or even slightly get in the way, even if it’s taking away just rest time. I make sure that it fits in my schedule, it fits in something that I want to do, something typically that’s kind of fun and enjoyable.”

Minshew has gotten off to a fast start this season, completing 75.4% of his passes for 512 yards (7.0 yards per attempt) and six touchdowns with two interceptions. He is tied for second in the league in passing touchdowns and his 115.7 passer rating is seventh-best among qualifying passers.

Minshew has also been among the best red zone and third-down quarterbacks this season, including some key plays in each area in Week 2's narrow loss to the Tennessee Titans. This included an impressive touchdown to Chris Thompson that left an impression on his offensive coordinator.

"We had a hot route, a free unblocked player that Gardner [Minshew II] recognized. He lofted up a perfect pass to Chris Thompson, who [to] any –that ball could’ve been thrown not many places. It was a perfectly thrown ball, Chris went up and got it, made a big play," Jay Gruden said Tuesday.

"So, that’s part of the red zone: tight-window throws, guys making plays, that’s a major part of it and right now we’re doing that. Like I said, we’re going to see different coverages, more drop-eights, more man-to-man type, man-to-man different leverages and how we can attack those types of defenses will be how good we do. But obviously, the red zone start has been very good. But [we’re] only two games in.”

The Jaguars host the Dolphins tonight at 8:20 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field.

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Predictions for Jaguars vs. Dolphins in Week 3

With Jacksonville on a primetime stage on Thursday night, which statistical predictions do we have for tonight's game?

John Shipley

5 Key Matchups That Could Determine Jaguars Vs. Dolphins

With the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Miami Dolphins for a chance to advance to 2-1 on Thursday, we look at which matchups could play the biggest role.

John Shipley

Myles Jack Explains Doug Marrone's Vision, Shares Excitement About Jaguars' Locker Room Shift

Linebacker Myles Jack defended Doug Marrone on Wednesday and the coach's offseason decisions. He also shared how the Jags locker room has shifted this season and what the future may hold for the oft ridiculed franchise.

KassidyHill

Todd Wash Explains Jaguars' Rookie K'Lavon Chaisson's Role Vs. Titans

After playing just 18 snaps against the Titans on Sunday, the usage of K'Lavon Chaisson becomes a question moving forward.

John Shipley

Jaguars Announce Josh Lambo to Injured Reserve, Brandon Linder Out Vs. Dolphins

Josh Lambo will miss at least the next three games, and the Jaguars will now turn to a rookie kicker.

John Shipley

4 Jaguars to Watch in Week 3 vs. the Dolphins

Which Jaguars deserve the most focus heading into Week 3's primetime game against Miami?

Gus Logue

3 Keys For the Jaguars' Defense Vs. Miami and 'Fitzmagic'

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. Shat are the keys for the defense to stop Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins? We examine here.

KassidyHill

Dolphins’ Brian Flores: Gardner Minshew Was "A Guy We Liked. I’m Not Surprised"

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores had a lot of good things to say about Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew this week.

John Shipley

3 Keys For the Jaguars' Offense Vs. Miami and A Short Week

The Jacksonville Jaguars face the Miami Dolphins on Thursday. The offense is focusing on an area they've had success so far, and working on doing more in a short amount of time.

KassidyHill

Dolphins’ Brian Flores Weighs In on Jaguars’ Pass Rush Situation

Jacksonville has just two sacks entering Week 3: can they change that on Thursday?

John Shipley