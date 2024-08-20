Star Member of Jaguars' Week 1 Opponent Dealing With Potential Injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars know there is one name at the top of their priority list when it comes to Week 1: Tyreek Hill.
The Miami Dolphins wide receiver has been one of the most dominant receivers in the NFL over the last near-decade. and he is one of the few players who can drive fear in each and every single defense across the league.
As a result, the Jaguars will likely keep close eyes on Hill's status ahead of Week 1. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Hill wore a protective brace on his right hand.
While this is likely just a precautionary measure with a little under three weeks to go until Week 1, it is still worth monitoring considering Hill's importance to the Dolphins' offense. Hill has reached even higher heights in Miami than previously in his career, catching 238 passes for 3,509 yards and 20 touchdowns, including career highs in receiving yards and catches in 2023.
“Stay with the process. Stay with the process of continuing our installation, fundamentals, technique, teaching. Again, until we play Miami Week one, we still got a long time," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said on Aug 2.
"We're still a month out, and so what we're still continuing to do is develop the players day-in and day-out. Then when the preseason games come, then when you see the guys out there, and we'll evaluate when the bullets are live and preseason, you’ve got to make the play when you're tackling and things like that. You go through three preseason games and another week of camp, and then it comes down to, do we have a rotation? Do we have two guys? Is there three guys? Is there four guys? Because ultimately, we talked about this the first time, injuries happen. I mean, stuff happens, and so next-man-up mentality. That's our job as coaches to get everybody ready.”