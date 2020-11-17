State of the AFC South Following Week 10

After what felt like an eternity of the AFC South standings remaining stagnant, the division finally got a shake up at the top following an eventful Week 10.

The AFC South went 1-3 this past week, though one game took place between the top two teams in the division on primetime football. With 10 weeks now behind us, how has the AFC South shaped up so far?

AFC South standings

Indianapolis Colts (6-3, 1-1): Jumping up from second place to first place following a 34-17 win over the Titans on Thursday Night Football, the Colts are back in the driver's seat in the AFC South. Tennessee Titans (6-3, 2-1): Dropping a spot due to the head-to-head loss to the Colts, the Titans will largely control their own destiny in the AFC South over the second half of the season. Houston Texans (2-7, 2-1): Another week, another Texans loss -- this time a 10-7 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The only team the Texans have beaten this year are the Jaguars. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8, 1-3): Jacksonville lost its eighth consecutive game on Sunday, losing 24-20 to the NFC's top seed in the Green Bay Packers.

Jacksonville Jaguars

What to like: While some teams may pack it in after a seven-game losing streak and look forward to the end of the season, the Jaguars have made it clear that they will not. Despite each of the attempts to salvage the wayward season going awry so far, the Jaguars are still playing their hearts out every Sunday. Jacksonville is either too young or too lacking in talent at key spots to turn these great efforts into wins, but the Jaguars can at least hang their hats onto the fact that they are a physical team that plays from whistle to whistle, even in a lost season.

What to dislike: The Jaguars failed to move the ball in the air against a team missing its two best cornerbacks in Week 10, which was a bit shocking considering the advantages the Jaguars had in terms of matchups. The wind certainly played a factor in Jake Luton's inaccuracy over four quarters, but the Packers were able to find big plays in the air. While it would be foolish to compare Luton to Aaron Rodgers for obvious reasons, it is still clear that there were makeable throws on the field Sunday that resulted in incompletions too often.

Next opponent: Jacksonville will host the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11.

Indianapolis Colts

What to like: There are not many more convincing ways to win a football game than to outscore your opponent 21-0 in the second half of a primetime game. The Colts saw Tennessee's special teams units turn into complete disasters Thursday, but the Colts also outplayed the Titans at their own game. They were more physical and their defense set the tone of the game for all four quarters, bullying the Titans' offense into submission.

What to dislike: Despite playing a Titans offense that was missing a key starter at left tackle, the Colts managed to record just one sack on Thursday. The Colts still have the 12th-most sacks in the NFL as a team, but one would like to see their defensive front complement their elite back seven on passing downs, especially when given favorable matchups.

Next opponent: The Colts will host the 7-2 Green Bay Packers in Week 11.

Houston Texans

What to like: After allowing 25 points to a rookie Jake Luton in his NFL debut, the Texans' pass defense settled in and put forth a strong performance against the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield on the road. Luton threw for over 300 yards against Houston, but Mayfield was held to 132 yards on 20 attempts, giving him an average yards per attempt of 6.6. It wasn't enough for the Texans to find the win, but their secondary played a much better game against Mayfield than they played against the Jaguars and Luton.

What to dislike: As improved as the pass defense was, the run defense got even worse. Already struggling against the run this season, the Texans hit new lows against Cleveland. Led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns ran 41 times for 239 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and one touchdown. Houston's defensive front gets bullied most weeks, and this was yet again the case in Week 10.

Next opponent: Houston will host the 4-5 New England Patriots in Week 11.

Tennessee Titans

What to like: Uhh.... Derrick Henry still ran well while in the game? That is all there really is to feel good about the Titans during their recent skid. The Titans offense was a complete mess against the Colts, but their All-Pro running back was able to rush 19 times for 103 yards (5.4 yards per carry). Had they been able to lean on him a bit more instead of on Ryan Tannehill, perhaps the second half goes differently.

What to dislike: Here is how each of the Titans' drives ended in the second half: punt, blocked punt, missed field goal, turnover on downs, end of the game. There is no way to win a football game if your best drive in an entire half is one in which you punted the ball away, but that is what the Titans were faced with in Week 10.

Next opponent: The Titans will visit the 6-3 Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.