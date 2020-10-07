State of the AFC South Following Week 4

It has been a strange, unpredictable and fast-paced first four weeks of the NFL season, leaving every division in uncharted waters. This is especially true for the AFC South, which is one of two divisions that features a team with a postponed game from Week 4.

So at the quarter-pole of the season, what does the AFC South look like and what could it mean moving forward? We break it down here.

AFC South standings

Tennessee Titans (3-0, 1-0): The Titans didn't play their previously scheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to the COVID-19 outbreak which has forced the team to close its facility. Indianapolis Colts (3-1, 0-1): After beating up on winless teams in Weeks 2 and 3, the Colts were able to knockoff the previously undefeated Chicago Bears in an ugly 19-11 affair. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-3, 1-1): The Jaguars are now in the midst of a three-game losing streak after falling 33-25 to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Houston Texans (0-4, 0-0): Houston left Week's winless matchup against the previously 0-3 Minnesota Vikings with a disappointing loss, which resulted in the firing of head coach Bill O'Brien.

Jacksonville Jaguars

What to like: The Jaguars have three young skill players that are worth being excited about. Running back James Robinson is seventh in the league in rushing yards and has recorded at least 90 scrimmage yards in every game this season. He would have had his second 100-yard rushing game against the Bengals if not for a 40-yard run being negated due to a holding call. Meanwhile, DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault combined for 13 catches on 15 targets for 181 yards (13.92 yards per catch, 12.06 yards per target) and two touchdowns on Sunday. It remains to be seen if Jacksonville has its future quarterback, but they have their future skill players.

What to dislike: Is there a secondary that is struggling as much as Jacksonville's right now? Quarterbacks are often able to hit their first read for big gains against a secondary that is filled with either rookies, stop-gap veterans or second-year players. Jacksonville has allowed over 30 points in each of the last three games, and the Jaguars' have allowed a league-leading 77% completion rate. According to Pro Football Reference, they have the second-least valuable pass defense in the NFL this season, trailing only the Atlanta Falcons.

Next opponent: The Jaguars will travel to play the 0-4 Houston Texans in their third divisional game this Sunday.

Indianapolis Colts

What to like: The Colts have allowed just 29 points over the last three weeks, in large part due to a ferocious pass defense which has allowed a league-best 4.2 yards per attempt. No team has scored more than 11 points on the Colts since the Jaguars scored 27 points in a Week 1 upset. The Colts also now lead the league in interceptions with seven, all of which have come in the last three weeks. All in all, the Colts have to be happy with their defensive performances over the last month.

What to dislike: Despite having the best offensive line in football and a second-round rookie at running back in Jonathan Taylor, the Colts are struggling to run the football right now. The Colts have run the ball more than all but three teams this year but they are just 15th in rushing yards. The Colts are currently last in the NFL in yards per carry (3.5) With that offensive line and Taylor, there is no reason the Colts shouldn't be more productive on the ground than they are right now.

Next opponent: The Colts will travel to Cleveland to play the Browns this Sunday.

Houston Texans

What to like: Deshaun Watson is still one of the best big-play threats in the NFL. He has the second-best yards per completion mark in the league while his 8.5 yards per attempt is seventh-best in the league this year. There isn't much going right around him, but Watson is still playing winning football. He is far from the problem in Houston, even if he does still try to do too much on his own at times.

What to dislike: The Texans truthfully aren't doing anything well right now. The running game has been a mess on both sides of the ball, the head coach/general manager just got himself fired, and the team has a bleak future due to a lack of draft picks and cap space. The Texans have both mortgaged their own future while also trading away their best players, which is pretty hard to even wrap one's mind around.

Next opponent: Texans host the Jaguars this Sunday.

Tennessee Titans

Due to the Titans have over two dozen players/personell testing positive for COVID-19 over the last week, we are not going to use this space to break down the team. The Titans had to postpone Week 4 due to their COVID-19 outbreak, and it continues to look as if the same may happen to their Week 5 game due to more positive tests on Wednesday.