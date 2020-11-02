SI.com
State of the AFC South Following Week 8

John Shipley

There won't be many weeks where the AFC South goes an entire week and gets just one victory, but this was the case in Week 8 since half of the division was on a bye. 

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans both sat out of Week 8's action, while the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts saw dramatically different results in their respective games. 

So through eight weeks of the 2020 season, where do things stand in the AFC South?

AFC South standings

  1. Tennessee Titans (5-2, 2-0): Tennessee had their ugliest performance of the season in Week 8, losing 31-20 to the previously 1-5-1 Cincinnati Bengals.
  2. Indianapolis Colts (5-2, 0-1): Unlike the Titans, the Colts came out of their Week 8 game vs. an inferior opponent with a blowout victory, beating the Detroit Lions 41-21.
  3. Houston Texans (1-6, 1-1): Houston was on a bye in Week 8. 
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars: (1-6, 1-2): Jacksonville was on a bye in Week 8.

Jacksonville Jaguars

What to like: Not much has changed here since the Jaguars were on a bye week, but if there is any positive for the Jaguars compared to last Sunday it is that they saw multiple one-win teams win in Week 8. The Jaguars aren't going to lay down and just take losses each week, so their best chance to nab a franchise quarterback of the future is if the other lowly teams in the league can pick up wins. With the Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, and Minnesota Vikings all winning on Sunday, the Jaguars saw most of the other one-win teams in the league pick up wins and worsen their own draft positions. Due to the Week 8 results, the Jaguars are now left to compete with the New York Jets, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans) for the right to a top-two pick.

What to dislike: The biggest news to come out of Jacksonville's bye was a thumb injury to Gardner Minshew's right hand. With the Jaguars' quarterback depth consisting of eighth-year veteran Mike Glennon and sixth-round rookie, this isn't exactly encouraging for the Jaguars. Minshew has struggled this season but Jacksonville would gain much, much more by seeing Minshew try to improve over the second half of the season as opposed to Glennon or Luton seeing the field. While Minshew potentially missing time would likely not impact the win/loss total to a large degree considering their own current struggles, it is still a worst-case scenario for him to be injured.

Next opponent: Jacksonville will host the 1-6 Houston Texans in Week 9.

Indianapolis Colts

What to like: 41 points scored in just two quarters (second and the fourth) is enough to give the Colts some optimism about their up-and-down offense. Philip Rivers threw three touchdowns and had a passer rating of 123.5, while the running game scored two touchdowns on the ground, one of those coming from tight end Trey Burton. It wasn't a perfect day for the unit by any means, but it was a good enough afternoon for them to build some momentum moving forward. 

What to dislike: It was widely expected when the Colts drafted running back Jonathan Taylor in the second round that he would hit the ground running. He was supremely productive at Wisconsin, is a top-tier athlete for the position, and is running behind a great offensive line. But while most of the Colts' running back room was scoring touchdowns and making big plays against the Lions, Taylor gained just 22 yards on 11 carries and nine receiving yards on two receptions. His rookie year has yet to get up off the ground.

Next opponent: The Colts will host the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.

Houston Texans

What to like: Like the Jaguars, Houston doesn't have any new positives due to the bye week. Unlike the Jaguars, the Texans didn't get help in terms of draft position during their bye week. The only real thing to like about Houston at this time is the fact that the team is one week closer to the season ending and Houston finding their new head coach. With Deshaun Watson in the fold, the Texans should be expected to be a rather appealing destination for the next crop of head coaching candidates.

What to dislike: While Jacksonville got better draft positioning during their bye week, the Texans will be on the outside looking in during the first round. Considering Houston would hold the No. 4 overall pick if they still owned their first-round pick, the Texans are certainly at a disadvantage in terms of building through the draft due to the Laremy Tunsil trade. Miami will benefit in a major way from this, but Houston will miss out on a great chance to improve their team. 

Next opponent: Houston will travel to play the 1-6 Jaguars in Week 9.

Tennessee Titans

What to like: While Derrick Henry entered the week as the league's leading rusher, there was some credence to the idea that Tennessee's rushing attack has been too hit or miss this season. This wasn't the case vs. the Bengals, however, as the Titans' running game was able to prop up the offense as opposed to the passing game. The Titans rushed 29 times for 218 yards (7.5 yards per carry) and one touchdown, with Henry recording 112 of those yards and the touchdown on 18 carries (6.2 yards per carry). All four of Tennesee's rushers recorded at least one rush of 15 yards, with Ryan Tannehill and Henry's backups averaging 10, 7.3 and 12.4 yards per carry

What to dislike: Once again, Tennessee's secondary was too faulty to give the Titans a chance for much of the game. Three of the Bengals' top four receivers had terrifically solid days, with Tee Higgins (six receptions for 78 yards), Tyler Boyd (six receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown) and Auden Tate (seven catches for 65 yards) all making plays against the Titans' disappointing secondary. Higgins is a rookie and Tate has struggled to produce throughout 2020, so it isn't like this was some kind of stupendous receiving group to begin with. Despite that, the Titans once again failed to cover on the backend.

Next opponent: The Titans will host the 5-3 Chicago Bears in Week 9.

