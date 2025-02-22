Success of Chargers, Commanders Should Give Jaguars Hope For 2025
There should be no reason for the Jacksonville Jaguars to believe they can't get back into the mix of the AFC in 2025. At least no reason that is rooted in their 2024 failures.
The Jaguars were undoubtedly one of the NFL's biggest disappointments in 2024. They finished with a 4-13 record, had one of the worst defenses in the NFL, and saw star after star land on injured reserve.
But just because the Jaguars had a nightmare season in 2024 doesn't mean there isn't recent evidence that a turnaround can happen quickly in the NFL. In fact, we just saw two happen this year.
Take the Washington Commanders for example. In 2023, they finished with a 4-13 record and were picking No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. They hit the reset button in the franchise under new ownership, hiring a new head coach and general manager to lead them to the future.
The Commanders then hit on the No. 2 pick with Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels and a host of other picks and free agent additions. In just one year, they went from the worst team in the NFC East to one of the fastest up-and-coming teams in the league, finishing with a 12-5 record and heading all the way to the NFC Championship Game.
It can be argued the Jaguars have more talent on their roster now than the Commanders did when they entered Week 1 last season. What the Jaguars didn't have in 2024 that the Commanders had was health at quarterback. If the Jaguars can consistently keep Trevor Lawrence on the field, he could have a similar impact.
Then there is the Los Angeles Chargers, who finished 5-12 in 2023 and ended up picking No. 5 in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chargers were left dead on arrival following the Brandon Staley era. Their torn down roster was seen as a fixer upper that was several seasons away from competing.
Instead, John Harbaugh instilled a winning culture and a dominant defensive scheme and helped the Chargers go from hapless to 11-6 in the NFL's toughest division.
The Chargers got an early playoff exit, but the fact they even made the playoffs is proof to the Jaguars that a quick turnaround can indeed happen.
