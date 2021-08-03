Taven Bryan Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The fourth-year defensive lineman has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List after previously being on the NFI list.

Veteran defensive lineman Taven Bryan has been placed on Jacksonville's Reserve/COVID-19 lost a week into training camp, with the Jaguars announcing the move Tuesday evening.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Bryan, a fourth-year veteran who was the team's first-round selection in 2018, was placed on the Jaguars' active/non-football injury list on the first day of training camp and has yet to be a full participant in a practice during this year's camp.

“Taven Bryan had an off the field accident, [it’s] no one’s fault," Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said on Saturday.

The Jaguars declined the standard first-round pick fifth-year option on the former No. 29 overall pick, who the team infamously selected over Lamar Jackson following their run to the AFC Championship Game.

Bryan only started eight games last year after being benched for undrafted free agent Doug Costin. In 16 games, he recorded three tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and six quarterback hits. In 48 career games, Bryan has started 17 times and has recorded 71 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, and one forced fumble.

The Jaguars currently have Bryan, cornerback CJ Henderson and quarterback C.J. Beathard on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, while cornerback Chris Claybrooks and safety Jarrod Wilson were activated from it on Tuesday. Henderson was on the field as a non-participant at practice on Tuesday, which has in the past been a sign of impending placement back on the active roster.