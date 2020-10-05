SI.com
Texans Fire Coach Bill O'Brien Ahead of Week 5 Game Vs. Jaguars

John Shipley

For the first time since the 2013 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing the Houston Texans without Bill O'Brien roaming the opposite sideline. 

Texans fired O'Brien on Monday after an 0-4 start. O'Brien, who has coached the team since 2014, was set to faceoff against Doug Marrone and the Jaguars in Week 5, but no more. Instead, the Jaguars will now be facing Romeo Crennel. 

O'Brien had collected a 52-48 record as the Texans' head coach during his tenure. He had particularly impressive results against the Jaguars, going 10-2 against the Jaguars during that span. Roughly 19% of his victories came against the Jaguars even though he only coached against the Jaguars in 12 of 100 games. 

Since Doug Marrone has taken over as the Jaguars head coach in 2017, the Jaguars are 2-4 against the Texans and O'Brien. The Jaguars swept the Texans in 2017 during their AFC South championship season, but they have lost the last four games against Houston. 

"On behalf of my family and our entire organization, I want to sincerely thank Bill O'Brien and his family for their impact on our franchise. Bill's leadership moved our organization forward as he guided us to four AFC South division championships, 52 wins and multiple playoff appearances during his tenure," Cal McNair said in a statement. 

"Bill proved himself as a coach and leader in this league. I spoke with him earlier today and told him we are moving in a different direction. Romeo Crennel will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2020 season. We have a talented team and I have no doubt our players and staff will rally to make Texans fans proud as we aim to win championships and do great things for the city of Houston."

The Jaguars will now have to prepare for a Texans team led by Romeo Crennel, who has not been a head coach since 2012 with the Kansas City Chiefs. Jacksonville (1-3) and Houston (0-4) will be battling for last place in the AFC South in Crennel's first game as head coach, making this even more important for the Jaguars and Marrone to win. 

